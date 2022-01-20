ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why car prices remain so stubbornly high

erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelief from record high auto prices could be coming soon. But that doesn't mean those prices will go back to where they were before the pandemic. A shortage of necessary parts — primarily computer chips — limited production of new vehicles around the globe. That left car dealers short of supply...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Car prices high, inventory remains low as auto industry faces challenges

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Kelley Blue Book, average new car prices topped $47,000 dollars for the first time in December of 2021. Avery Suarez works as a sales consultant for Excalibur Auto Group, which specializes in used car sales. He says auto manufacturers have been experiencing issues with getting enough parts they need to produce new cars.
KENNEWICK, WA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Car prices expected to stay at record highs

DETROIT – If you’re in the market for a car, there’s no doubt you’ve noticed prices are up. The cost of a new car jumped 7% last year and used car prices are up 37% It’s a trend that’s expected to continue in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Vehicles#Used Cars#Sticker Price#Average Wholesale Price#Americans
thedetroitbureau.com

Wholesale Used Car Prices Hit Record High in 2021

Accentuating reports released earlier this week by Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds, J.D. Power reported Friday used car prices rose 40.8% in December 2021 compared with the same period a year earlier. Used vehicle prices at franchised dealers increased 3% in December from November, and were nearly 23% above prices from December 2020.
BUYING CARS
AutoExpress

Scrap car prices at record highs, says leading recycler

If you’re planning to scrap an old car, now could be the time to do it. Car recycling network CarTakeBack says prices have reached record highs. According to the company’s own figures, the value of scrap cars rose throughout 2021 and was at the highest recorded level ever seen at the close of the year – around £260. The average price for the full year was £240, a rise of 51 per cent on 2020.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Consumer expectations remain high despite delays, shortages, and higher prices

Consumer expectations remain high despite supply chain delays, product shortages, and rising costs, leaving retailers focused more than ever on creating a seamless shopping and delivery experience, according to research from technology firm SOTI, released Monday. SOTI, which provides mobile and IoT device management solutions to a wide range of businesses, published the research findings in its From Clicks to Ships: Navigating the Global Supply Chain Crisis 2022 report. The research aimed to reveal how consumer behaviors are changing due to the pandemic, increased inflation rates, and supply chain problems. The company surveyed 10,000 consumers in eight countries, including the United States. Global economic concerns continue to pinch consumers worldwide. Among the report’s findings, more than half (52%) of U.S. consumers said items have become more expensive, and almost two thirds of shoppers (61%) said that one or more items they need are no longer available for immediate purchase. This has pushed consumers to settle for alternative products or turn to a different retailer to find items in stock, according to the report. The research also found that pandemic-induced consumer buying practices are here to stay, with nearly three-quarters of respondents saying they will continue to buy online, with purchases either delivered or picked up in store. When it comes to online buying in 2022, the research found that: 57% of respondents are less likely to order an item that requires shipping from overseas than a year ago; 56% find shipping time the most frustrating aspect of ordering online; 49% expect same-day in-store pickup for any item they order online; 42% say they will look elsewhere if delivery or pickup of an item is more than two days; 42% say they are buying more online and having purchases delivered directly to them. The trends place a growing emphasis on the need for supply chain agility and a seamless customer experience, according to SOTI. “Retailers need to find a way to accelerate innovation and implement technology to communicate with consumers and partners, while also taking into consideration the fact that we’re still very much in a state of flux,” Shash Anand, vice president of product strategy at SOTI, said in a statement announcing the research. “This places a premium on the need for flexibility and scalability.” Transparency and visibility are key as well. Nearly 70% of respondents said they expect to know where their order is within the delivery process at all times, and 64% said they are likely to do repeat business with brands that can deliver goods the fastest. Nearly 50% said they’d be more likely to do business with retailers that offer multiple return points, the research also found. Consumers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, and Australia participated in the report.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
abc17news.com

EXPLAINER: Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers of what’s become the highest inflation in a generation. Because oil has a direct effect on the prices of gasoline and home heating oils, consumers have been battered by the wild volatility. For now, a gallon of regular gas is averaging $3.33, according to AAA, compared with $2.40 a year ago. What’s going on?
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
North Denver News

Why Is Inflation So High? Is It Bad?

There are two basic reasons why inflation has been increasing: supply and demand. Starting with the latter, consumers are on a spending spree after having spent most of 2020 at home bingeing on Netflix. Read more: https://trading-u.com/why-is-inflation-so-high-is-it-bad/
BUSINESS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy