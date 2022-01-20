ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Scream of the Blind Dead

By Michael Talbot-Haynes
Film Threat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Alexander’s stylized Canadian horror project Scream of the Blind Dead takes the mythology of the famous undead blind knights (which started with 1972’s Tombs of the Blind Dead) into intriguing new directions. Betty (Ali Chappell) runs for her life through a meadow. She falls, and a cloaked figure (Thea Munster)...

filmthreat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

Youtubers Dead Meat Explore the House in Scream as It Looks Today

With only a few days left till the premiere of the next installment in the Scream franchise, horror fans are sitting on the edge of their seats in anticipation of getting to see the return of Ghostface, Gale, Dewey, and Sidney. As a means of celebrating the upcoming release of the film, Paramount allowed well-known horror Youtubers Dead Meat an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of the most iconic houses in horror.
TV SERIES
Telegraph

Scream, review: scare-free horror ‘requel’ is dead on arrival

The new Scream has a gajillion ideas, again, about being a sequel to a mega-successful slasher flick. My mistake: in the film’s own wink-wink terminology, it’s a “requel” – part sequel/part reboot, much like the latest Halloween (2018). One thing’s for sure, no requel to date has been quite this eager to show how aware it is of being one. Large chunks of the script could easily be mistaken for verbatim culls from the pitch meetings.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Scream’: Review

’For all its cheeky self-reflexivity, this ‘Scream’ actually has a lot on its mind’. Dirs: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett. US. 2022. 114 mins. In 1996, the original Scream revitalised the slasher genre by skewering it mercilessly, sending up the cliches while delivering a fresh take on familiar tropes. Twenty-six years later, the fifth instalment in the franchise, also titled Scream, takes aim at the modern horror world, critiquing toxic fandom, pointless sequels and the Scream films themselves. This clever, heavily meta picture has fun both mocking its own existence and trying to find enough twists to justify itself. The result is a film which is superficially appealing even if it is ultimately undone by the contortions necessary to keep the irreverent sleight-of-hand going.
MOVIES
Daily News

Horror ‘requel’ is a real ‘Scream’

Near the end of “Scream,” a character remarks that the “Stab” movies lack an enduring big bad villain. “Stab,” the in-universe equivalent of the “Scream” movies, doesn’t have Michael Myers (“Halloween”) or Freddy Krueger (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”).
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Canyon News

“Scream” Is Brutal, Bloody Fun

HOLLYWOOD—Look, I have been a fan of the “Scream” franchise since the first flick arrived in 1996 and the buzz about the flick was so strong, you couldn’t help, but say, why haven’t I seen this movie. Fast forward 25 years later, and we have our fifth installment in the franchise amply titled “Scream,” the 2022 version. Is it a remake or reboot? No, it’s a reimagining of the classic, but a sequel at the same time and a bunch of other names that characters in the flick coin the current state of horror as well.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Fire of Love

SUNDANCE 2022 FILM FESTIVAL REVIEW! There’s tragic timeliness to Fire of Love, a documentary on two top volcanologists and their shared passion for their job and each other. Fire of Love opened the 2022 Sundance Film Festival just days after a volcanic belch from Tonga killed three people and sent shockwaves reaching the California coast. The island survived a larger death toll thanks, in part, to the work of people like Katia and Maurice Krafft.
MOVIES
energy941.com

Final “Scream” Trailer

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. In theaters this Friday!. Fun fact: Courtney Cox and David Arquette are...
WOODSBORO, TX
Film Threat

Nigel & Jenny v The Chaos Queen

At the onset of the lockdown in the United States, I recall the grand pronouncements of activities that were going to take place from those on social media: learn how to play an instrument or a new language, and organizing all the images that have piled up on their cellphones, among others. Australian actor/filmmaker Nigel Legin decided to make a movie. He took advantage of Victoria’s empty streets to craft a fantasy adventure with a large cast of characters called Nigel & Jenny v The Chaos Queen. He was not in danger of jeopardizing social distance rules, though, as all Nigel’s castmates were digitally crafted.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Rollin
heyuguys.com

Win movie merchandise with Scream

To celebrate the release of Scream (cert 18), exclusively in cinemas from January 14, we have teamed with Paramount Pictures UK to offer you the chance to win a spooky prize bundle, featuring a heat changing mug and a special SCREAM hoodie!. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders...
MOVIES
Vulture

This Is Dating Mixes Therapy With Blind Dates

“There are lots of things I wouldn’t share on a first date … I’m not as adventurous as you, I guess,” mulls a woman. “That’s okay,” her date replies. “I hope my comment about kids didn’t scare you.” She says it didn’t, but whether that’s entirely the truth remains unclear. The conversation had been amiable enough, but something’s just not clicking.
ENTERTAINMENT
Film Threat

Laundry Day

Written and directed by Randy Mack, Laundry Day begins with a fight breaking out between four seemingly random individuals at a twenty-four-hour bar in New Orleans. The brawl makes no sense until we become privy to the events of the day leading up to the fisticuffs. Said participants are street performer Natalee (Samantha Ann), the drug dealing Ethan (Dave Davis), down-on-her-luck singer Dee (Kerry Cahill), and the owner of the bar, Bart (Billy Slaughter). We are told the events from the point of view of each involved party. The more we hear, the more twisted the story becomes. It appears everyone has some dirty laundry to air out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Art#Awakens#Canadian#The Blind Dead#European#Japanese
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega, Director Abi Damaris Corbin on the Making of Sundance Feature ‘892’: “It Was Nonstop”

892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017. The 33-year-old father suffered from PTSD and was frustrated that his disability checks — totaling $892 — were being withheld by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 21, with The Hollywood Reporter review praising lead actor John Boyega’s “ability to reflect, with poise and command, the competing, often incongruent layers of a man most of us will never know.” Boyega joined the project after Jonathan Majors, who was originally...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Grazia

Three Too Hot To Handle Stars Were Arrested After Abusing Cabin Crew On Flight Home

Yikes. It turns out three of the stars from the latest series of Too Hot To Handle were arrested – after behaving badly on a flight back home. The incident happened in February 2021, with three of the contestants - Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson and Jackson 'Matthew' Mawhinney - fined £3,000 each for drunkenly abusing British Airways staff. They apparently became aggressive after being told to wear face masks, and being refused more alcohol.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

In ‘Watcher,’ a stalker thriller with a female gaze

An American woman moves to Bucharest with her partner and begins to suspect she’s being stalked in “Watcher,” a stylish, unnerving thriller that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. Starring Maika Monroe (“The Guest”), Karl Glusman (“Devs”) and Burn Gorman (“The Dark Knight Rises”), the film is one of the big acquisition titles at the festival. Though hardly the first film to have a pretty blonde looking over her shoulder everywhere she goes, “Watcher” has the distinction of having a woman behind the camera too. The director, Chloe Okuno, fought for the job. She’d come across the script a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy