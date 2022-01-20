Scream of the Blind Dead

’For all its cheeky self-reflexivity, this ‘Scream’ actually has a lot on its mind’. Dirs: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett. US. 2022. 114 mins. In 1996, the original Scream revitalised the slasher genre by skewering it mercilessly, sending up the cliches while delivering a fresh take on familiar tropes. Twenty-six years later, the fifth instalment in the franchise, also titled Scream, takes aim at the modern horror world, critiquing toxic fandom, pointless sequels and the Scream films themselves. This clever, heavily meta picture has fun both mocking its own existence and trying to find enough twists to justify itself. The result is a film which is superficially appealing even if it is ultimately undone by the contortions necessary to keep the irreverent sleight-of-hand going.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO