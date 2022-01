Two new projects along 66th Street N in Pinellas County are setting the stage for a wave of redevelopment in the area. For years much has remained stagnant near the collection of shopping plazas and subdivisions clustered at the edge of Kenneth City and Lealman. Two projects announced within weeks of one another start a transformation that could lead to a spark of new economic development in the corridor.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO