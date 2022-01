Policy, politics and progressive commentary Clark County Family Judge Stephanie Charter wants to see the people who appear in her court up close and in person. After all, the lives of the children who come before her may depend on it. Charter makes the tough decisions – whether to remove a child from a home, reunite a family with a […] The post Could courts be forever changed by Covid? appeared first on Nevada Current.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO