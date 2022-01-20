ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Freshfields Launches 'The Returners' Recruitment Program, Starting in Silicon Valley

By Jessie Yount
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshfields is launching a new recruitment initiative for individuals looking to return to the legal profession. Participants will receive a dedicated mentor, access to senior leadership...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

John Arrillaga, Silicon Valley real estate visionary, dead at 84

Marc Andreessen, Arrillaga's son-in-law, confirmed his death on Twitter. We are back to live and in person events! Hosted at the Marriott San Jose, we've set aside some time for networking before and after the event, as well as breakfast during the event. Latinx Business Leadership Awards 2022: Individuals. Please...
SAN JOSE, CA
Law.com

How to Reinvent Event ROI

Whether your events are virtual, in-person or a hybrid of both, this four-stage strategy should help legal technology and services companies reinvent their event ROI. In 2021, the events we have all come to love and enjoy for knowledge, networking and business development were forced to convert to an unknown and untested virtual environment. However, according to ComplexDiscovery.com, there are nearly 50 conferences planned for the legal tech community in 2022, most of which are expected to be hosted in-person.
ECONOMY
SFGate

John Arrillaga, billionaire Silicon Valley developer, dies at 84

John Arrillaga, who transformed California's Silicon Valley as the force behind some of its most famous corporate campuses, has died. He was 84. He died on Monday, "being held by his loving wife, Gioia, and his two loving children, John Jr. and Laura," his daughter, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, wrote in a blog post. She is married to venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Legal Profession#Lawyers#Freshfields
Law.com

Keker Defends Marketing Intelligence Software Company in Proposed Privacy Class Action

R. Adam Lauridsen, Julia L. Allen and Cody Gray of Keker, Van Nest & Peters have stepped in to defend InsideView Technologies and its parent company Demandbase Inc. in a pending privacy class action. The suit, filed Dec. 8 in California Northern District Court, alleges that the defendants impermissibly use class members’ names and personal information to advertise paid subscriptions to a product called “InsideView Pro.” The suit is backed by Morgan & Morgan; Turke & Strauss LLP and Law Office Of Benjamin R. Osborn. The case is 4:21-cv-09470, Gbeintor v. Demandbase, Inc. et al.
LAW
thefastmode.com

Prime Data Centers Develops New Data Center in the Heart of Silicon Valley

Prime Data Centers, a data center developer and operator, last week announced the development of a new four-story, 119,000 square-foot data center in the heart of Silicon Valley. Located at 1231 Comstock Street in Santa Clara, California, Prime will begin construction on the facility in the second half of 2023....
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Data Center Knowledge

Singapore Ties With Silicon Valley in Global Data Center Ranking

(Bloomberg) -- Northern Virginia has been named the world’s most desirable data center location for a third straight year, according to a 2022 annual report by global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. Singapore tied Silicon Valley for second place after placing fifth last year. The report ranks data...
MARKETS
NBC Bay Area

Silicon Valley Tech Signals COVID-19 Surge Has Peaked

There’s some hope on the horizon when it comes to COVID cases. Over the last few days, the number of new COVID cases, as well as the positivity rate, have been dropping in California and nationwide. And local tech companies are giving us some clues about where we might...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

Tech Tent: Has Theranos changed Silicon Valley?

Elizabeth Holmes told investors she could diagnose hundreds of diseases with just a few drops of blood. She couldn't. Last week she was found guilty of fraud. But with so much money sloshing around in Silicon Valley, will the verdict change anything?. On this week's Tech Tent, we speak to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Will Elizabeth Holmes Saga Change Silicon Valley?

As the world (well at least some of the world anyway) now awaits the Sept. 26 sentencing of disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, the question arises of what the long-term implications will be for Silicon Valley. It’s hard to imagine there will be many. Entrepreneurs are likely to dot...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

HAI ROBOTICS Launches Innovative Demo Center in Silicon Valley

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022-- HAI ROBOTICS U.S.A. Inc. announced the grand opening of its Demo Center in Silicon Valley. HAI ROBOTICS, which recently secured $200M in Series C and Series D funding, has pioneered the Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) System and the associated breakthrough capabilities for smart warehouses. This...
BUSINESS
Dessy John

The Silicon Valley Path to Financial Independence

You can get there without building the next great app. The math behind financial independence is not particularly complicated. There have been countless articles on the 4% safe withdrawal rate, the power of compound returns, investing in index funds, and so on. Perhaps the most notable piece on this concept is The Shockingly Simple Math Behind Early Retirement by blogger and personal finance influencer, Mr. Money Mustache. For many readers, this piece was the content that rewired their thinking to make financial freedom a realistic goal. However, one key concept in making the math work is minimizing housing cost. Therefore, people tethered to their jobs in high cost of living (HCOL) areas like Northern California may still view financial independence as a largely unattainable ambition.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wosu.org

Tech Tuesday: Silicon Valley's 'Fake It Till You Make It' Culture

Last week Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the blood-testing startup Theranos, was found guilty of multiple counts of fraud for which she could face decades in prison if the maximum sentence is applied. Some in Silicon Valley are eager to move on from the trial, but others view it as a...
ECONOMY
Electronic Engineering Times

The Roots of Silicon Valley, Part 3: Startup Fever and Venture Capital

Our final installment explores the legacy of three key advanced that changed the world in the 1960s: the integrated circuit, startup fever, and venture capital. In parts 1 and 2 of this three-part series, we recounted the birth of the transistor, William Shockley Jr.’s history in Silicon Valley, how Fairchild Semiconductor came into being, the evolution of planar technology, the “family tree” of semiconductor startups that evolved from Fairchild (the :”Fairchildren”), including Intel, and the competition with Texas Instruments. In part 3, we explore the legacy of Silicon Valley as a result of the three key inventions that changed the world in the 1960s: the integrated circuit, startup fever and venture capital.
ECONOMY
NBC Bay Area

Silicon Valley's Unemployment Rate on Par With Rate Before Pandemic

Silicon Valley's unemployment rate as of the middle of last month was on par with the rate just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bay Area, according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley's Institute for Regional Studies. Last month's unemployment rate was 2.9%, down 2.8 percentage points from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Quinn Emanuel Partners With Saudi Law Firm

Quinn Emanuel has partnered with Saudi Arabia-based law firm Alrubayyi & Attorneys. The outpost in Riyadh marks the firm's 16th international office. Last year alone, Quinn Emanuel opened three new offices. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered into an association with Saudi Arabia-based law firm Alrubayyi & Attorneys in...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy