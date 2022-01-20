Freshfields Launches 'The Returners' Recruitment Program, Starting in Silicon Valley

You can get there without building the next great app. The math behind financial independence is not particularly complicated. There have been countless articles on the 4% safe withdrawal rate, the power of compound returns, investing in index funds, and so on. Perhaps the most notable piece on this concept is The Shockingly Simple Math Behind Early Retirement by blogger and personal finance influencer, Mr. Money Mustache. For many readers, this piece was the content that rewired their thinking to make financial freedom a realistic goal. However, one key concept in making the math work is minimizing housing cost. Therefore, people tethered to their jobs in high cost of living (HCOL) areas like Northern California may still view financial independence as a largely unattainable ambition.

