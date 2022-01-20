ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'And Just Like That' Recap: Miranda Finally Tells Steve About Che

By Rachel McRady‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers ahead! If you have not finished this week's episode of And Just Like That, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution. It's been building all season and finally Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) is confronting the issues surrounding her marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) in this week's episode of...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 26

Sandy Payne
4d ago

Show is terrible. Used to love Sex in the City. They ruined it. All these issues coukd have been done in a more tasteful way.

Reply
28
saltwater gypsy
3d ago

So disappointed in this show. I was a true Sex in the City fan. Watched every episode. Watched the first show of, Just Like That and it was my last. Terrible writing in this series!!!

Reply
15
SoWhat!
4d ago

Nobody wants to watch unattractive middle age people’s problems!! Especially when you have to pay HBO to watch 😆 Even Samantha couldn’t save this horrible series!

Reply(3)
15
