Analysis-Russian Troop Build-Up Sparks Unintended NATO Renewal

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine is galvanising NATO defences in Europe that President Vladimir Putin wants to dismantle, giving the alliance a sense of renewal after failures in Afghanistan. Despite intense diplomacy https://www.reuters.com/world/blinken-arrives-berlin-ukraine-talks-with-european-allies-2022-01-20 with Russia, the United States and its NATO allies say they cannot consider...

MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
The Guardian

Johnson warns of painful and violent Ukraine ‘lightning war’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “painful, violent and bloody business”, Boris Johnson has warned as he said a “lightning war” was possible but not inevitable. The prime minister said it would be “disastrous” if Vladimir Putin directed thousands of soldiers to cross into Ukraine seeking to take further parts of the country after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
State
Georgia State
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
The Independent

Why would Russia invade Ukraine?

With more than 106,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Nato...
BBC

Ireland tells Russia live-fire naval exercise is 'not welcome'

Ireland has told Russia its plans to host live-fire naval exercises off the country's coast are "not welcome". But the Irish defence minister said the country had no power to stop it. It comes amid rising tensions over a build-up of Russia's military forces on the Ukraine border and threats...
TheConversationCanada

Who's to blame in the Ukraine-Russia standoff? It depends on perspective

In the West, the current standoff between Ukraine and Russia has typically been presented as one in which a righteous Ukraine is standing up to bullying by a scheming, even Machiavellian Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin may indeed like to see himself as Machiavellian, but otherwise this characterization is only one point of view. During a recent visit to Kyiv, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reaffirmed Canada’s solidarity with Ukraine over the Russian-dominated separatist territories in the east. She also reiterated her government’s desire to see Ukraine join NATO. But Ukraine is arguably not an ideal candidate for portrayal...
CNBC

If war is coming, the West must decide how far it will go to defend Ukraine against Russia

The U.S. State Department urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, as Russia's military buildup at the border shows no sign of dissipating. Russia has repeatedly denied it is preparing to invade its neighbor Ukraine, despite stationing around 100,000 Russian troops at various locations along the border, according to Ukrainian and Western officials.
The US Sun

Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘inevitable after Biden’s mistakes’, expert warns as Joe weighs up sending 50,000 troops

A RUSSIAN invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable” if the West cannot unite in its response to aggression from Moscow, an expert has warned. Isabel Sawkins, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, slammed President Biden’s recent comments that a minor inversion by Russia would trigger a lesser response than a full-blown military invasion.
