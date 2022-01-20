Calum Knox: Unpaid work order for nurse assistant who attacked patients
BBC
4 days ago
A nursing assistant who attacked two elderly women patients in a hospital ward has been told to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. Calum Knox assaulted Agnes Ferguson and Ann Reid - both aged 81 - while working at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, in 2018. He repeatedly poked Ms...
