On Thursday, two people were killed after being hit by a vehicle in Arlington. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 2:38 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and 204th St NE. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 28-year-old Stanwood man hit the two pedestrians for undetermined reasons. Both the victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

ARLINGTON, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO