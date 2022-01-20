ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

FSU Heads To Aspen For Unique Opportunity

By Taylor Morris
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5cnL_0dqlhvDn00

Nearly a dozen students from Ferris State University are on their way to Aspen, Colorado for a once-in-lifetime opportunity. They’ll be working alongside professionals and staff all weekend long with the “X Games.”

“It’s really a great glimpse into what the industry life is like if a student is interested in studying and going into a career,” said Amy Dorey, Hospitality Management Program Director at FSU.

Students will be working with guest services, public relations and social media teams on digital content.

The collaboration started six years ago. Dorey and assistant professor, Karyn Kiio, are guest service managers. They’ve helped expand the program, and now schools all across the U.S. are involved.

“At our height, almost 70 students, from 11 institutions, across 6 states participating,” said Dorey.

Former student, Natalie Mulder participated in 2020. She worked in the “XIP” tower, also known as “VIP.”

“It is a great experience, but it’s also a huge resume builder,” she said. “After X games, that I went in January of 2020, I’ve had two internships, and when I have had interviews to try and get those internships, one of the biggest things that I always get asked about is X games.”

She says students are given behind-the-scene tours of where the games take place. Then, it’s time to get to work, with work days stretched anywhere from 12-14 hours, all outside in the cold.

“I would just encourage students to go out there and if an opportunity like X games is given, I would say just try it once,” she added. “You never know what the outcomes are going to be, and you never know how it’s going to help you in your future.”

Dorey said some of her students enjoyed Colorado and the program so much, they moved there after graduation.

“We bridge all of those traditional barriers of competition when we’re there because yes, we are Ferris family when we’re on-site, but we’re also part of the “X Games” family,” said Dorey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after the democratically elected president was detained following a day of gunbattles in the capital. Capt. Sidsore Kaber Ouedraogo said that the Patriotic...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Education
Reuters

NATO strengthens east European flank, Russia accuses West of hysteria

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine. Welcoming a series of deployments announced by alliance members in recent days, NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
The Hill

Virginia school boards sue to block Youngkin order making masks optional

Seven Virginia school boards are suing state Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in an effort to block his executive order that makes mask-wearing optional in the classroom. The plaintiffs, led by Fairfax County Public Schools, are requesting an immediate injunction of Youngkin’s executive order, which gives Virginia parents the authority to choose whether their children should wear a face covering in classrooms.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#X Games#Ferris State University#College
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy