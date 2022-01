Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Avocados are a do-it-all fruit. They’re so versatile, they can be eaten for every meal of the day (I mean, they’re even delicious as dessert!), and they can add a dose of filling fiber and healthy fats to anything you’ve cooked up. If you can’t get enough avocados, then you’re going to love the latest news about this creamy green fruit: The more avocados you eat, the more health benefits you just might reap.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 11 DAYS AGO