Every speedrunning event that Games Done Quick puts on for charity has its own special moments, but in all the years that Awesome Games Done Quick has been happening, few feel as absolutely wild as Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online's blindfolded speedrun of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice by Mitchriz. The event itself has concluded and raised over $3.4 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation so any opportunity to see the run live is gone, but the archived version seems like it'll be something that will continue to make the rounds for a long time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO