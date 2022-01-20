ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Matt Reeves explains why The Batman has to be a detective story

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Batman director Matt Reeves has explained why the film will see the vigilante as the World's Greatest Detective. The upcoming DC Comics movie stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, AKA Bruce Wayne, and looks to be a dark, moody detective tale with the Caped Crusader going up against Paul Dano's villainous...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Twilight’ Director Warned Robert Pattinson About Kristen Stewart’s Age After First Audition Kiss

Kristen Stewart revealed to The New Yorker last year that her “Twilight” audition kiss with Robert Pattinson was the pivotal moment when she became convinced the actor had to be cast as Edward Cullen in the vampire romance films. “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke guested on “The Big Hit Show” podcast (via Insider) this month and looked back at the audition that launched a zeitgeist-defining film franchise. “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor,” Hardwicke said. “[Rob] walked in and he had...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Lex Luthor as the new Batman - if Bruce Wayne dies in 'Death of the Justice League' it could happen

DC announced a big summer event that will begin with 'The Death of the Justice League' in April's Justice League #75, where the big event of it is - you guessed it - the death of the Justice League. While according to the publisher one of the 10 main Justice League members will survive, the remaining nine will die - and the publisher has already showed a cover with caskets for Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, and Green Arrow.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
John Turturro
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton Explains Why He Initially Walked Away From Batman: “Can’t Live With Myself”

Michael Keaton is opening up about why he walked away from the Batman franchise in the 1990s, explaining why what started as a job evolved into something that made him miserable. In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham, the Oscar-nominated actor addressed why he stopped playing the Caped Crusader before decades later coming back to the role for two upcoming films, The Flash and Batgirl. Keaton first played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and then in the 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. Both were huge commercial successes. Then Keaton tapped out, and thus began the...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Matt Reeves Teases The Epic IMAX Version

The superhero genre isn’t going anywhere, as comic book adaptations continue to make tons of money at the box office. On the DC side of things, the next movie hitting theaters is The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and rated PG-13. And director Matt Reeves is teasing the epic IMAX version that’ll be available for cinephiles who want to see it on the biggest screen possible.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riddler#Moviemaker Magazine
GAMINGbible

Ben Affleck Finally Explains Why He Quit As Batman

The vast majority of fans out there would likely agree that Ben Affleck did not get a fair shot at playing Batman in DC's own cinematic universe. His first appearance in 2016's Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice showed promise. This was a bitter, broken Bruce Wayne who had been through some real tragedy in his time as the caped crusader. Unfortunately, many felt director Zack Snyder went a little too far in making this Batman fully unconcerned with murdering people. It also didn't help that the film as a whole was just a bit rubbish.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Matt Reeves’ The Batman receives PG-13 rating

According to Filmratings.com, director Matt Reeves’ The Batman has received a PG-13 rating for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”. This age rating may come as a surprise to some who have watched the previews for the film which features a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Reveals the Surprising Inspiration for Colin Farrell's Penguin

After many pandemic-related delays, The Batman is less than two months away from finally hitting theaters. The long-awaited film was helmed by Matt Reeves and will see Robert Pattinson in the titular role. The movie will also star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot. During a recent interview with MovieMaker, Farrell revealed that his version of the Penguin was actually inspired Fredo, the character played by John Cazale in The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Variety

‘The Batman’ Director Explains Robert Pattinson’s Emo-Eyeliner: ‘You Can’t Not Wear That’

When the first trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” debuted in August 2020, it left comic book fans buzzing over the look of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. The character takes off his Batman mask to reveal he’s sporting some serious emo-eyeliner. It’s taken well over a year, but Reeves finally weighed in on the makeup choice during a recent interview with Esquire magazine. “You can’t wear a cowl and not wear that,” Reeves said. “All of the Batmen wear that. I just loved the idea of taking off [the mask] and under that there’s the sweating and the dripping and the...
MOVIES
wjtn.com

Full scene from Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' shows Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in conflict

While the film doesn't come out until March 4, a two-minute clip of the upcoming The Batman has hit the Interwebs. The snippet is a larger portion of a funeral scene glimpsed in the trailers: Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is in a church, attending the funeral of a Gotham City official, when a woman prods the billionaire heir about the sad state of Gotham City. "You're not doing anything!" she points out.
MOVIES
splashreport.com

Matt Reeves Speaks On Independence Making THE BATMAN

Speaking of creative freedom, “how about that Matt Reeves, huh?” Okay, I like to come in like a conversation was just happening, then flow. But, the context is that Matt Reeves recently posted that he was given the ability to work freely while putting together the pieces that would be The Batman. Which, is good. Because who wants a director of this ilk trapped by his predecessor’s work while trying to give us the next The Dark Knight? One thing I will say is that it’s refreshing to see a director that cares about the character they’re bringing to the big screen. I know that everyone says that, but if you truly loved the character before signing a big contract to make their movie, you’d want to do it justice. And, with a character like Batman, you can’t take the chance that you’ll be remembered like Joel Schumacher… right?! Maybe I’m wrong. But, read the tweets below and let us know how you feel.
MOVIES
The Independent

23 secretly brilliant performances in awful movies, from Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks

There is, it’s fair to say, nothing more important to the movies than actors.The right performance can tip a film into the realm of greatness; a bad one can doom an otherwise promising project to mediocrity or ridicule.What would There Will Be Blood be without Daniel Day-Lewis at its centre? Would The Godfather still sparkle without Al Pacino and Marlon Brando? These are not questions anyone is keen to know the answer to. The best performances are irreplaceable; they are key to the very essence of cinema.But what happens when one good performance isn’t enough to save a film? When...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy