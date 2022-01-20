Law and Crime Network goes to legal and social war with Youtuber.

Retired Judge Thomas Wexler and a recent letter writer make a strong argument that a good home and a good family are of supreme importance in the social, mental and intellectual development of young people ("The basis of morality, stability is family," Readers Write, Jan. 24, and "We must find, nourish root cause of moral decency," Opinion Exchange, Jan. 21). And I agree that if we had fewer dysfunctional families in our communities, we would see fewer instances of violent crime committed by our young people. But are they implying that being a dysfunctional family is a choice that people make?
