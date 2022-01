I was intrigued the first time I saw Hidden Deep, the new atmospheric horror adventure from one-man indie developer Cogwheel Software. The game just pushes a lot of buttons for me, as it’s set in a series of deep dark caves (a personal phobia) and takes inspiration from movies like Aliens and The Thing (a couple favorites). Hidden Deep arrives in Early Access form next Monday (January 24), and will launch with eight levels, five of which I’ve currently played through. While I obviously can’t render anything resembling a final verdict yet, I do have some early thoughts about the game’s potential… and issues.

