Polish indie developer The Astronauts announced that its long-anticipated dark fantasy Witchfire game will be released in late 2022, albeit in an early access form. The Astronauts has only released The Vanishing of Ethan Carter so far, but it was founded by ex People Can Fly developers who worked on Bulletstorm and Painkiller, so they're more than proficient with first-person shooter games. Witchfire, first announced over four years ago at The Game Awards 2017, does come with a brand new roguelite formula. According to the developers, this convinced them to go with an early access release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO