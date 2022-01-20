GISD: Masks to remain optional for all

Herald-Banner Staff

CORRECTION: The story below has been corrected since its original publication on Jan. 20, 2022. Greenville ISD Trustee Bonnie-Jean Stewart recused herself from the vote on a proposal to mandate short-term facemask use for people returning to school after testing positive for COVID-19. The Herald-Banner regrets the error.

For now, the wearing of facemasks as a precaution against COVID-19 will remain optional for all Greenville ISD students and staff.

On Tuesday, the GISD school board considered putting in place a short-term mask requirement in which students and staff who had been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 would have to wear facemasks for their first five days on campus after returning. The vote to impose the requirement came out to a tie, so the motion failed.

In the brief conversation that preceded the vote, it was evident that trustees were split on the issue.

“I think we should keep it like it is (optional), especially with the CDC saying it’s OK to be back on the sixth day after quarantine,” said District 7 Trustee Roger Livingston. “All it’ll do is single those kids out, and those teachers, too.”

Similar to Livingston, District 6 Trustee Aletha Kruse also expressed disagreement with the proposed change to the district’s mask requirement.

“Even though I had my daughter wear a mask last week and told her teachers that she was supposed to be wearing her mask, I still don’t want it to be a requirement because I don’t want to fight that fight,” Kruse said.

Then, District 5 Trustee Mike Rackley spoke up.

“I was the one who requested that we consider this,” Rackley said. “I have family who have been battling COVID, and I’ve heard from some of them that it’s becoming not a matter of if we get it but a matter of when.”

District 1 Trustee Anne Haynes also favored the short-term mask mandate for students and staff coming out of quarantine.

“I wouldn’t have a problem with this being imposed because we all have a responsibility to take precautions and not infect others, so I wouldn’t have a problem with it,” Haynes said.

After the discussion, the vote was 3-3, with Rackley, Haynes and Trena Stafford voting in favor; Livingston, Kruse and Tish Woodruff voting against; and Bonnie-Jean Stewart recusing herself due to her position with Hunt Regional Healthcare. Since the proposed measure did not win by a majority, it failed.

Greenville ISD’s last posted report of active cases of COVID-19, for Jan. 10-16, reported that 130 students and 36 staff members were out for test-confirmed cases of the virus, a 73 percent increase in student cases and a 16 percent decrease in staff cases compared with the previous week.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, GISD Director of Health Services Noel Bares gave an extra update on the district’s COVID situation and said the district was aware of 18 new student cases and 10 new staff cases.

Last week, Greenville ISD closed Carver Elementary School for Thursday and Friday due to a surge in cases that caused “a staff shortage reaching the level that instruction can no longer be delivered.”

Countywide, COVID-19 cases have also been on the rise.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, the active COVID cases throughout Hunt County stood at 1,502 - an increase of 306 cases since the Texas Department of State Health Service’s previous tally of 1,196 two days earlier.