Intel Pentium Gold G7400 Alder Lake CPU Is On Par With AMD’s Ryzen 3 3200G in Cinebench

wccftech.com
 4 days ago

The Intel Pentium Gold G7400 Alder Lake CPU is...

wccftech.com

wccftech.com

Intel Core i5-12400 & Core i5-12600 Non-K Alder Lake CPUs Pushed Up To 5.2 GHz Through BCLK Overclocking, Achieve Up To 33% Faster Performance

YouTuber Der8auer has successfully overclocked two non-K series Intel Alder Lake CPUs, the Core i5-12400 & Core i5-12600. The overclocking was made possible on ASUS's high-end Z690 boards. Der8auer overclocks two Intel non-K Alder Lake CPUs up to 5.2 GHz for a 33% performance increase in the Cinebench benchmark. When...
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

Recreation DRM points fully resolved by Intel for his or her twelfth Gen Core Alder Lake CPUs

Shortly after launch, it was reported that the brand new Intel twelfth Gen Core Alder Lake CPUs have been having difficulties with sure software program titles recognizing the most recent hybrid processor platform. DRM, or Digital Rights Administration, safety software program put in in a big majority of video games available on the market, wouldn’t acknowledge the Environment friendly (E-) cores on the Intel Alder Lake CPUs as a part of the processor. As a substitute, the video games acknowledged these E-cores as a separate system.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Intel i3-12100 Beats AMD Ryzen 3600 By Around 7-8% in Gaming Benchmarks

Following the confirmation of Intel’s non-K Alder Lake-S processors last week, a lot of attention has turned towards the entry-level focused i3-12100 and exactly where this will stand in the CPU pecking order. – Well, following the release of the first independent benchmark figures, it seems that this exceptionally price-friendly model is going to give AMD some stiff competition as following a report via TechSpot, it seemingly outperforms the AMD Ryzen 3600 in gaming by a margin of around 7-8%.
RETAIL
eteknix.com

AMD Ryzen 7000 Engineering Samples Spotted Online!

Following the announcement of their upcoming Ryzen 7000 desktop processors at CES 2022, AMD confirmed that they were scheduled to be released before the end of this year. Now, based on previous launch cycles, this effectively meant that we’d have our brand new AM5 socket processor platform around September. – In something that adds to the weight of the upcoming launch, however, following a report via Videocardz, two AMD engineering Ryzen 7000 CPU samples have been spotted online and certainly reveal some interesting details about what we can expect.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

All ASRock 600-Series Motherboards To Feature BFB ‘Base Frequency Boost’ Overclocking For Intel 12th Gen Non-K Alder Lake CPUs

ASRock has confirmed that it will enable BFB 'Base Frequency Boost' overclocking for Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs across its entire 600-series motherboards lineup. Reddit user, Giant_Dongs, received a response directly from ASRock in reference to the feature which confirms this. While Base Frequency Boost is already utilized by...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake vs Apple M1 processors: Which one’s better?

Intel’s new 12th-gen Alder Lake processors are now official. The company unveiled its complete Alder Lake CPU lineup at CES 2022, adding as many as 22 desktop processors to the mix. On the notebook side, the new Alder Lake chips are split into three different series based on the performance: U-series goes up to 15W, P-series up to 28W, and the H-series starts at 45W to power the next-generation of gaming and content creation notebooks.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

All Games Now Play Nice With Alder Lake After Intel Makes Quick Work Of Fixing DRM Issues

Alder Lake is an exciting launch for Intel and one the company is heavily pushing to gamers, with good reason—it's a stout architecture and great for gaming (see our Alder Lake performance review for our full analysis and benchmarks). That said, the hybrid makeup of Intel's 12th Gen Core CPUs tripped up some DRM schemes, leaving several titles broken, like Mortal Kombat 11 and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, to name just two. Or they were, anyway. Intel says the sticky DRM situation is now fully resolved.
VIDEO GAMES
phoronix.com

Intel Core i5 12400 "Alder Lake": A Great ~$200 CPU For Linux Users

Formally announced at CES, the Core i5 12400 and other Alder Lake non-K desktop CPUs are beginning to appear in retail channels. Last week I was able to buy an Intel Core i5 12400 "Alder Lake" from a major Internet retailer for $209 USD -- and one week later there remains availability during these turbulent supply chain times. The i5-12400 has wound up being a very nice processor for Linux use that exceeded my initial expectations.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Once Again, Most ASUS B660 & H610 Motherboards Are Incompatible With Noctua’s LGA 1700 Alder Lake CPU Coolers

Back in November 2021, we reported how several of ASUS's motherboards based on the Intel 600-series chipset were incompatible with Noctua's LGA 1700 cooler lineup. Well, it wasn't just Z690 as the compatibility list now shows that there are also several B660 and H610 motherboards from the manufacturer that will be incompatible with some of its most popular CPU coolers.
ELECTRONICS
houstonianonline.com

Aya Neo Next mobile gets AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 6000 model coming later

Aya Neo announces that its gaming laptops will feature an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U apu. Earlier, the company announced that the mobile device will get the Ryzen 7 5800U. Aya Neo also mentioned that it plans to release a handheld device with an AMD Ryzen 6000 chip at the end of this year.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Easy Mod Lowers Alder Lake CPU Temps by 5 Degrees Celsius

In a new experiment, German publication Igor's Lab explored different methods for improving the operating temperatures on Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. Thanks to the outlet's efforts, we now have a way to drop temperatures by as much as 5 degrees Celsius. The transition from the LGA1200 socket to...
COMPUTERS
Macworld

You can run macOS on the latest Intel Alder Lake chips if you dare

Intel took the wraps off of its 12th generation Core laptop processors earlier this month, and our sister publication, PCWorld has posted impressive benchmarks that show that the Core i9 with a performance edge over Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max. So if you’re sitting there, cursing Apple for abandoning Intel and wishing for a Mac with Intel’s newest chips, there is something you can do to fix that: Build a Hackintosh.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Allegedly Cancels NUC 12 Performance: No Cheap Alder Lake NUC For Now

Just weeks after Intel officially discontinued its inexpensive NUC 11 'Panther Canyon' small form-factor PCs aimed at consumers, FanlessTech reports that the company have allegedly also cancelled plans for its reasonably-priced NUC 12 Performance systems based on Alder Lake processors. It looks like Intel intends to focus on business users and gamers with its NUCs while leaving mainstream consumers to its partners. Take the news with a grain of salt for now.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel's $42 Celeron G6900 Alder Lake CPU Gets OC'd And Then Beats A Core i9-10900K

We don't expect a whole lot from a sub-$50 processor, and we most certainly would not anticipate it hanging with a CPU that costs $400 more, let alone beating it. But that's precisely what a leaked benchmark run shows in regards to Intel's least expensive desktop processor based on Alder Lake, the Celeron G6900. With a caveat (more on that in a moment).
COMPUTERS

