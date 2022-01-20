Intel Pentium Gold G7400 Alder Lake CPU Is On Par With AMD’s Ryzen 3 3200G in Cinebench

Following the announcement of their upcoming Ryzen 7000 desktop processors at CES 2022, AMD confirmed that they were scheduled to be released before the end of this year. Now, based on previous launch cycles, this effectively meant that we’d have our brand new AM5 socket processor platform around September. – In something that adds to the weight of the upcoming launch, however, following a report via Videocardz, two AMD engineering Ryzen 7000 CPU samples have been spotted online and certainly reveal some interesting details about what we can expect.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 DAYS AGO