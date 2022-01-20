ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge orders detention for Oath Keeper charged with U.S. Capitol riot sedition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A judge on Thursday refused to release from jail a member of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged with seditious conspiracy https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbi-arrests-far-right-militia-group-oath-keepers-leader-jan-6-probe-nyt-2022-01-13 over allegations he helped plan the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo, one of 11 people prosecutors have linked to...

The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: "It's becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level"

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
The Independent

Julian Assange wins ruling in his battle against extradition to US

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.In December last year, US authorities won their High Court challenge to overturn an earlier ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, called that decision “dangerous and misguided”...
Richmond.com

McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, had a simple, visual message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week over the Republican leader’s apparent distinction between African American voters and “Americans.”. McEachin tweeted a photograph of himself and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin — both of whom...
Rolling Stone

Court Memo: Oath Keepers Leader Plotted to 'Scare the Shit' Out of Congress on Jan. 6

The federal government wants Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes detained, without bail, pending his trial on the charges of seditious conspiracy for attempting to block the ascension of Joe Biden to the White House by force. “The weight of the evidence of Rhodes’s dangerousness is immense,” government lawyers argue in a memo filed Thursday in district court (embedded below). Insisting that Rhodes “spearheaded” the conspiracy to block the peaceful transfer of power, the government writes that Rhodes needs to be jailed to “protect the community, ensure his return to court, and safeguard the integrity of evidence and the proceedings.” The filing offers...
Gazette

Rival Honduran lawmakers back different congressional heads in dispute with next president

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran lawmakers in rival alliances backed two different people as congressional president on Sunday amid disputes between President-elect Xiomara Castro and dissident members of her party, warning of a new political crisis in the poverty-stricken Central American nation. Lawmakers from Castro's leftist Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre)...
kfgo.com

Oath Keepers founder Rhodes to seek release ahead of U.S. sedition trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Monday will argue that Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, should remain in custody while he awaits trial on seditious conspiracy https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-built-textbook-case-sedition-charges-capitol-attack-legal-experts-2022-01-14 charges for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Rhodes will have a...
