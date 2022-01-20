ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pandemic-proof health care giant

The second year of the pandemic did not dampen UnitedHealth Group's finances, and the company actually surpassed its initial 2021 revenue and profit projections. The big picture: UnitedHealth's revenue has tripled from 2010 to 2021, and profit has almost quadrupled. The company continues to make more of its money from owning...

