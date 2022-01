Watertown, N.Y. — A Jefferson County woman was arrested Thursday after she was accused of trying to hit two New York State parole officers with a vehicle, troopers said. As the parole officers approached Tayler E. Glass, 30, of Watertown, who was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle, she accelerated and nearly hit one of the officers, according to a news release from NYS police.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO