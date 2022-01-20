ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The future of the GOP isn't about Ron DeSantis or Glenn Youngkin

By Nicole Hemmer
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As debates continue about the Republican Party's post-Trump future, it will be critical to see past conventional political labels -- lest they conceal the true threats imperiling American democracy, writes Nicole Hemmer. The tendency to see the Republican Party as a body organized by a split between moderates and conservatives goes...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Goldwater
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Conservatism#Republicans#Gop#The White House#The Republican Party#American
Slate

Ron DeSantis

Which Republican will challenge the Democratic fantasy ticket of Dick and Liz Cheney for the presidency in 2024? If the answer is Donald Trump, as we have been led to believe, many Republicans will stand aside. But there is one potential rival who has refused to say he’d stand aside if Trump were to run again: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump has taken notice of this and is reportedly upset at DeSantis for not saying “the magic words” that he won’t challenge him. In the last couple of weeks, this budding rivalry has spilled ever-so-slightly into plain view, as Trump criticized certain “gutless” politicians who refuse to say whether they’ve gotten a COVID booster shot. (DeSantis has refused to say.) DeSantis, meanwhile, said in a podcast interview that he regretted not pushing back harder against the feds’—i.e., the Trump’s administration’s—early pandemic restrictions. Trump has called discussion of the rift “fake news.” But one thing about Trump is that he often lies. More likely, he is already sorting through DeSantis’ family tree for relatives he can accuse, a couple of years from now, of involvement in the JFK assassination.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
michiganradio.org

Republican Glenn Youngkin is sworn in as the governor of Virginia

Businessman Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as the 74th governor of Virginia on Saturday in Richmond, the first Republican to hold the office in nearly a decade. "No matter who you voted for, I pledge to be your advocate, your voice, your governor," Youngkin said in his inaugural speech, offering a message of unity that, at times, was absent from the campaign. "Our politics have become too toxic. Soundbites have replaced solutions — taking precedence over good faith problem-solving."
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

Glenn Youngkin reminds Virginians what GOP governance looks like

Headed into last year's gubernatorial race in Virginia, Glenn Youngkin faced a political challenge. On the one hand, the first-time candidate needed to win the support of his conservative political party. On the other hand, Republicans hadn't won a statewide election in the commonwealth since 2009 — and running as a far-right firebrand wouldn't work.
VIRGINIA STATE
CNN

CNN

846K+
Followers
128K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy