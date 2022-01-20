ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County Reopening Mass Vaccination Site In Matteson Thursday; Forest Park Clinic Now Open

By Meredith Barack
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County is reopening its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Matteson Thursday, the second site to open this week.

The site in Matteson, at 4647 Promenade Way.  The site at 1155 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines will open on Saturday.

A site at 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park opened Tuesday.

The clinics will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to get a shot at one of the three mass vaccination sites in Cook County, appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are allowed.

To make an appointment visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call 833-308-1988.

All three spots will offer free vaccinations to anyone 5 and older. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at all sites, and you can get primary vaccinations or booster shots.

News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

In Wake Of Shooting That Killed 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega, Community Leader Calls For Mental Health Clinics, Funding To Prevent Crime In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — The shooting that killed 8-year-old Melissa Ortega is not only heartbreaking, but also a big concern for the Little Village neighborhood. A third grader at Emiliano Zapata Academy, Melissa was new to Chicago – here since August – and excited to build a better life with her mother, both from Mexico. But on her way from the bank to get a hamburger on Saturday afternoon, hand-in-hand with her mom at 26th Street and Pulaski Road in Little Village, gang violence stole all of that from her – and her from her family. Police have said the gunfire Melissa and her...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Unveils New Phase For Red-Purple Bypass

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA trains have been using the Red-Purple Bypass at Belmont for three months now. On Monday, city leaders officially marked the project’s completion, as they announced the next big CTA project. The Red-Purple Bypass is the first of the $2 billion modernization plans. Brown, Red and Purple Line trains no longer have to wait for each other to cross the junction at Belmont. The CTA announced a new project to improve the 100-year-old tracks between Belmont and Cornelia. It will allow for faster trains and better service. “Continuing operating a busy rail line through outdated infrastructure results in high maintenance cost,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Deep Freeze Takes Effect Overnight For The Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS)– After two days of snow, the winter weather continues with a deep freeze taking effect overnight. Monday evening into Tuesday morning, First Alert weather models forecast lows in the single digits. Wind chills are expected to fall to minus 10 to minus 20 below zero. The temperature drop could bring the coldest temperatures of the year. Black ice will also be a concern due to snow accumulation on streets and sidewalks. Cook County officials are warning residents to use space heaters with caution. The heaters should be unplugged when not in use and turned off before going to bed. It is also...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District Hosts Polar Adventure Days At Northerly Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a chance to connect with nature and wildlife right in Chicago: the park district’s Polar Adventure Days returns to Northerly Island. You can enjoy all sorts of winter activities, meet animals and learn about everything from sledding and birding to how Siberian huskies and wolves operate in the cold. There is also a nature play space for kids. The next Polar Adventure Day is Feb. 26. Reservations are required. Find more information on the park district’s website.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With Struggles Amid Pandemic, Uptown Strong Initiative Takes On Multiple Efforts To Keep Businesses Afloat And Robust

CHICAGO (CBS) — Many businesses in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood have had to pivot and pivot again during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new campaign has now been launched in an effort to get attention for companies facing unprecedented challenges. Uptown, of course, is a historic and diverse neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. But like any neighborhood, it is facing its own unique set of problems. The organization Uptown United just launched a major campaign to help struggling businesses. Executive director Sarah Wilson joined us Friday afternoon to talk about the Uptown Strong initiative. Wilson said businesses in Uptown were hit hard by the pandemic. “Businesses...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

No One In Custody As Investigation Continues Into Hit-And-Run That Killed Retired Police Officer Richard Haljean In Edison Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. David Brown extended condolences Friday to the family of Richard Haljean, who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edison Park the night before. Haljean was a recently retired Chicago Police Officer. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, police late Friday were still looking for the driver who hit the 57-year-old at Touhy and Oriole avenues and just kept driving. A license plate was left at the scene. At 6:15 p.m. Thursday, a Jeep was headed west in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when he hit Haljean, who was walking north across the street. The Jeep sped...
CHICAGO, IL
