Cook County Reopening Mass Vaccination Site In Matteson Thursday; Forest Park Clinic Now Open

CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County is reopening its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Matteson Thursday, the second site to open this week.

The site in Matteson, at 4647 Promenade Way. The site at 1155 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines will open on Saturday.

A site at 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park opened Tuesday.

The clinics will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to get a shot at one of the three mass vaccination sites in Cook County, appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are allowed.

To make an appointment visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call 833-308-1988.

All three spots will offer free vaccinations to anyone 5 and older. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at all sites, and you can get primary vaccinations or booster shots.