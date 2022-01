No 10 staff partied until the early hours of the morning in a seven-hour drinking session on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, it has been reported.The Daily Telegraph said it had obtained further details of the two leaving dos on April 16 last year, showing they carried on until 1am.Wine and spirits with mixers were said to have been served in disposable plastic cups, and at one point alcohol was reportedly spilled on an office printer.Takeaway pizzas were reported to have been ordered in and some of the revellers were said to have used a slide belonging...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO