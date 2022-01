You're probably familiar with DOCSIS. Now, brace yourself for FARMSIS. That's the label affixed to a new set of CableLabs specs focused on rural markets and the delivery of broadband services via fixed wireless access (FWA). FARMSIS, more proof that the cable industry has yet to meet an acronym it didn't like, is a new set of PHY-layer specs that can be tied to existing DOCSIS infrastructure. CableLabs quietly issued the specs on December 16, 2021.

