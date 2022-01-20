Unilever ends pursuit of GSK's consumer health business
By Reuters
CNN
4 days ago
Shares in Unilever inched roughly 2% higher on Thursday after the consumer goods giant said it would not raise its rejected £50 billion ($68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health care...
Unilever is expected to face pressure to shake up its business model after it emerged the activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the troubled FTSE 100 company. The consumer goods company, best known for Dove soap, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Marmite, has been thrown into turmoil after a £50bn tilt at GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare division caused fury among its shareholders.
GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health unit won’t be bought out—at least not by Unilever. Unilever won’t raise its buyout offer for the GSK and Pfizer consumer health joint venture above 50 billion pounds ($68 billion), the British consumer goods giant said Wednesday, merely two days after hailing the franchise as a “strong strategic fit.”
LONDON — Unilever said Wednesday it will not increase its offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s Consumer Healthcare arm beyond 50 billion pounds, effectively ending its pursuit of the division.
As reported, Unilever has made three bids for the GSK portfolio, which includes Sensodyne, Polident and Advil. The highest bid, submitted last month, was valued at 50 billion pounds, and was rejected (along with the others) by the GSK board. More from WWDBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018WWD Beauty Inc.'s Top 10 Beauty Companies of 2016
“We note the recently shared financial assumptions from the current owners of...
A leading Unilever shareholder has called the company’s failed £50bn offer for GSK’s consumer healthcare division a “near-death experience” and said management should focus on improving its core business – or step down. Terry Smith, the founder of Fundsmith, lambasted Unilever in a “postmortem”...
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) on Wednesday effectively abandoned its plans to buy GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business, saying that it would not raise its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer that GSK previously rejected. U.S.-listed shares of Unilever rose 10.1% on the news, while GSK's fell 2.8%. The...
(Reuters) - Unilever Plc has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's consumer products division, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-16/unilever-is-said-to-weigh-raising-offer-for-glaxo-consumer-unit?sref=WJKVI5nK on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Unilever and GSK did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The news came a...
Consumer goods giant Unilever confirmed on Saturday that it had approached pharmaceutical group Glaxosmithkline about buying its consumer goods business. Earlier, Britain's Sunday Times said the bid was worth roughly 50 billion pounds ($68.4 billion) and had been rejected for being too low by GSK and Pfizer, which owns a minority stake in the division.
Unilever has launched a takeover bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s £50bn toiletries and over-the-counter medicines arm, in an attempt to boost its sluggish growth and tackle shareholder unrest. The Marmite maker said on Saturday that the business would be a “strong strategic fit”, as it was revealed that three unsolicited...
