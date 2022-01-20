ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stanford finds a new way to predict who will get severe COVID-19

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeVUw_0dqlf4bn00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Stanford Medicine, researchers found blood drawn from patients shortly after they were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may indicate who is most likely to land in the hospital.

They found that antibodies elicited by an mRNA vaccine—in this case, Pfizer’s—differ in important, beneficial ways from those in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who later progress to severe symptoms.

In the study, the team collected blood samples from 178 adults who had tested positive for COVID-19 upon visiting a Stanford Health Care hospital or clinic.

At the time of testing, these individuals’ symptoms were universally mild. As time passed, 15 participants developed symptoms bad enough to land them in the emergency department.

The team analyzed the antibodies in blood samples taken from study participants on the day of their coronavirus test and 28 days later.

They found some notable differences between those who developed severe symptoms and those who didn’t.

The researchers found that while many participants whose symptoms remained mild had healthy levels of neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 from the get-go, participants who wound up hospitalized had initially minimal or undetectable levels of neutralizing antibodies, although their immune cells started pumping them out later in the infection’s course.

In addition, in participants who progressed to severe COVID-19, sugar chains on certain antibodies targeting SARS-CoV2 were deficient in a variety of sugar called fucose.

This deficiency was evident on the day these “progressors” first tested positive. So, it wasn’t a result of severe infection but preceded it.

Furthermore, immune cells in these patients featured inordinately high levels of receptors for these fucose-lacking types of antibodies. Such receptors, called CD16a, are known to boost immune cells’ inflammatory activity.

The scientists also studied the antibodies elicited in 29 adults after they received the first and second doses of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

They found two vaccine doses led to overall high neutralizing-antibody levels. In addition, antibody fucose content was high in the vaccinated and mildly symptomatic groups but low in the hospitalized individuals.

The team says the immunological factors the researchers have identified—a sluggish neutralizing-antibody response, deficient fucose levels on antibody-attached sugar chains, and hyperabundant receptors for fucose-deficient antibodies—were each, on their own, modestly predictive of COVID-19 severity.

But taken together, they allowed the scientists to guess the disease’s course with an accuracy of about 80%.

If you care about Covid, please read studies that slow walkers four times more likely to die from COVID-19, and this existing drug could prevent COVID death.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about people who can fight COVID-19 much better than others, and results showing green tea may protect your body as a vaccine.

The study is published in Science Translational Medicine. One author of the study is Taia Wang, MD, Ph.D.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 ‘herd immunity’ is unlikely, study finds

In a new study from the University of Southern California, researchers found herd immunity against COVID-19 is unlikely, and coping with the disease will likely hinge on vaccination, treatment and ensuring adequate hospital capacity. With herd immunity, most people have antibodies from vaccination or prior infection, so a virus has...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Omicron may lead to less severe disease, study finds

In a new study from the University of Liverpool, researchers found that mice infected with Omicron lose less weight, have lower viral loads, and experience less severe pneumonia than those infected with other COVID variants. The findings are part of a growing body of evidence suggesting that the Omicron is...
SCIENCE
stanford.edu

Antibodies in blood soon after COVID-19 onset may predict severity

Blood drawn from patients shortly after they were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may indicate who is most likely to land in the hospital, a study led by Stanford Medicine investigators has found. “We’ve identified an early biomarker of risk for progression to severe symptoms,” said Taia...
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Covid#Stanford Medicine#Stanford Health Care
Genetic Engineering News

COVID-19 Severity Predicted by Early Presence of Afucosylated Antibodies

Whether a person suffers from severe COVID-19, or has a milder infection, hinges in part on an inflammatory response that is implicated in disease pathogenesis. The mechanisms underlying the contributions of the inflammatory response, however, remain unclear. IgG antibodies are one area of investigation as they can form immune complexes (ICs) upon viral antigen binding that may impact inflammation. More specifically, IgG interactions with activating and inhibitory Fc gamma receptors (FcγRs) on myeloid cells.
SCIENCE
orlandoweekly.com

Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, new study finds

According to a new study by researchers affiliated with Oregon State University, compounds found in cannabis can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from infecting human cells. An abstract of the study was published Monday in the Journal of Natural Products. The researchers found that two compounds, cannabigerolic acid (CBGA)...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

New finding may lead to better COVID-19 treatments

In a new study from the University of Washington, researchers have discovered an antibody that may lead to more effective treatments against a wide range of sarbecoviruses, the family of viruses that includes the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and their variants. The antibody neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-2 variants and other sarbecoviruses in the...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uticaphoenix.net

Finding it hard to get tested for COVID-19 and wondering

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

WHO strongly recommends arthritis drug for severe COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) continually updates a “living guideline” on drug treatments for COVID-19. The latest update strongly recommends an arthritis drug called baricitinib for patients with severe or critical disease. The recommendation follows a review by an expert panel of the latest evidence from clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Stress associated with an increased risk of getting COVID-19, study finds

A new study has found that people who experienced increased stress, anxiety and depression at the start of the pandemic, were at greater risk of getting COVID-19. The research, published in Annals of Behavioral Medicine, found that greater psychological distress during the early phase of the pandemic was significantly associated with participants later reporting SARS-CoV-2 infection, a greater number of symptoms and also more severe symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
biospace.com

Newly Discovered Gene Doubles Severe COVID-19 Risk and WHO Updates Guidelines

The World Health Organization (WHO) changed some of its guidelines for treating COVID-19, recommending a rheumatoid arthritis drug while providing more granularity on the use of different antibody therapies. For that and more COVID-19 news, continue reading. WHO Updates Treatment Guidelines for COVID-19 The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Outcome Severity in Children

A study of children positive for COVID-19 found the overall risk of developing severe disease to be low, but risk factors included age, underlying chronic illness, and symptom duration. Children are generally believed to experience less severe COVID-19 outcomes than older persons. A study, published today in JAMA Network Open,...
KIDS
KSN.com

Hospitals find new ways to fight COVID as some treatments are in short supply

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Monoclonal antibody therapy has proven to help COVID-19 victims from becoming critical hospital patients. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, also called monoclonal antibody infusion treatment, is a way of treating COVID-19 through intravenous (IV) infusion. The goal of this treatment is to help prevent hospitalizations, reduce viral loads and lessen symptom severity.
MCPHERSON, KS
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 may strongly harm the brain

SARS-CoV-2 was initially identified as a respiratory virus, but it can affect the entire body, including the nervous system. In a new paper from…, researchers highlight what is currently known about the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the brain, the importance of increased research into the underlying causes of long COVID, and possible ways to treat its symptoms.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

WHO approves two new Covid-19 treatments

The World Health Organization approved two new Covid-19 treatments on Friday, growing the arsenal of tools along with vaccines to stave off severe illness and death from the virus. The news comes as Omicron cases fill hospitals around the world with the WHO predicting half of Europe will be infected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy