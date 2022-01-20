ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

This drug treatment may prevent COVID death and lung damage

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMhjW_0dqlerIa00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the University of Illinois at Chicago, researchers found a drug treatment that acts as a decoy against SARS-CoV-2 was highly effective at preventing death and lung damage in severe COVID-19 disease.

The study suggests that the drug has the potential to treat COVID-19 patients, including those who are infected with aggressive SARS-CoV-2 variants.

While vaccines remain the best option for preventing infections, long-term complications and death from COVID-19, there is an urgent need for the development of effective treatments for vulnerable patients, especially as new variants continue to arise.

The drug treatment consists of an artificially engineered ACE2 protein designed with unprecedently high binding capacity for the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, which binds to natural ACE2 protein receptors located on human cells and causes COVID-19.

The drug works by competing for the spike protein and soaking up viruses before they can bind and enter cells.

In animal studies of severe COVID-19, the team found that mice receiving the treatment showed markedly reduced death and no strong evidence of severe acute respiratory syndrome, the hallmark of the disease and primary cause of death.

The mice receiving the drug also regained appetite and weight, which are signs of recovery.

The benefits were seen even when mice were exposed to the aggressive gamma variant, suggesting the drug’s broad applicability against newly emerging COVID-19 variants.

The team says the reduced rates of fluid buildup in the lungs and of death in the treatment group illustrates the potential of the ACE2 decoy to help people with severe COVID-19.

Severe fluid buildup in the lung is one of the complications of COVID-19 that makes it difficult for patients to breathe and leads to the need for a ventilator.

The team also found that the drug was able to bind to the spike proteins from all the variants tested, which included the alpha, beta, gamma, delta and epsilon variants, which were available at the time of the study.

They also found that it bound equally, if not better, to the variants than it did to the original strain of the virus.

Considering the emergence of omicron, it is very good news that the ACE2 decoy was able to bind and neutralize several variants.

This reinforces the potential of this drug as a treatment, including against new or future variants of the virus.

If you care about Covid, please read studies that slow walkers four times more likely to die from COVID-19, and health problem linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about common drugs for inflammation, depression, alcoholism that may treat COVID-19, and results showing the most effective face-mask practices to reduce spread of COVID-19.

The study is published in Nature Chemical Biology. One author of the study is Asrar Malik.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#Drug Treatment#Mice
KXII.com

Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Right now nearly 8400 Texomans are currently fighting Covid-19. Dr. Minaxi Rathod said treating COVID isn’t an exact science, but if you do come down with the virus, there are a few home remedies you can try. “The best thing is to stay home, take...
SHERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wearegreenbay.com

Walmart, Sam’s Club locations to dispense COVID-19 antiviral medications, may reduce risk of hospitalization

(WFRV) – Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the country will be distributing COVID-19 antiviral medications authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to a release, this week, select Walmart and Sam’s Club locations began receiving and dispensing Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, two COVID-19 antiviral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
ClarkCountyToday

Report: Two more deaths from heart failure following Pfizer vaccine

Port Townsend Free Press report offers more insight into possible adverse effects of COVID vaccinations. Editor’s note – This story was first reported by the Port Townsend Free Press and is published here with permission of its editorial team. All images and content are courtesy of the Port Townsend Free Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy