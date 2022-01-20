ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Saigon Swizzle

restaurantbusinessonline.com
 6 days ago

1¼ oz. kaffir lime mango syrup (recipe above) Fresh ingredients and house-made mixers elevate zero-alcohol drinks just as they do cocktails. Mixologist Tony Pereyra gives this libation an Asian accent with...

www.restaurantbusinessonline.com

The Independent

Recipe: Stop throwing out your pasta water

GEMELLI WITH TOMATOES, SALAMI AND FONTINATalk to the best cooks in Italy and they’ll tell you the secret to great pasta is an ingredient many American cooks throw out — the starchy pasta cooking water. They always reserve a cup or two to stir into the skillet with al dente noodles to help the other ingredients adhere while thickening the sauce. It’s a technique we had in mind as we developed our recipes for single-pot pasta — both to enrich the sauce and to ease cleanup. The starch released by the pasta gives the sauce body, and the pasta...
RECIPES
Robb Report

People Are Shelling Out $197 to Have Chocolate Poured on Their Hands. Here’s Why.

It’s a video that has amused and confused the Internet the last few days. A woman sits flanked by Champagne flutes, hands hovering above a large gray bowl when a waiter approaches with a white pitcher. He’s not not there to finish a plated dish with a sauce. He starts dumping chocolate sauce all over the woman’s upturned palms as she giddily lathers her hands with the confection. The waiter then moves to the gentleman sitting next to her and repeats the process. The duo shove their fingers into their mouths and the nod at each other with cheshire grins....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why I’m Mr. Pink

Need a speedy zero-proof drink for Dry January? The Why I’m Mr. Pink combines lemon and grapefruit—two winter citrus flavors—with cinnamon, pear syrup and soda water. L.A. Jackson is the rooftop bar at the Thompson Nashville Hotel, a gathering place specializing in hand-crafted drinks and small plates.
NASHVILLE, TN
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Sober Rabbit

¾ oz. simple syrup (equal parts water and sugar) Mixologist Jose Romero created a mocktail with a healthy spin. The Sober Rabbit is made with antioxidant-rich carrot juice, rounded out with non-alcoholic ginger beer and simple syrup. He recommends that the carrots be juiced fresh. Steps. 1. For each...
MIAMI, FL
Eater

How a Team of Volunteers Partnered With ChuMinh Tofu Deli to Feed Little Saigon

Since opening the all-vegan ChuMinh Tofu deli in Little Saigon in 2011, Chef Tanya Nguyen has carved out her own place in Seattle’s pantheon of plant-based restaurants. In addition to its plentiful selection of soy-based curries, banh mi, pho, noodle dishes, and buffet, ChuMinh is also garnering attention for its free meal on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Sunday meal is made possible with help from a dedicated group of volunteers who call themselves the “Egg Rolls,” a nod to ChuMinh’s popular side dish.
SEATTLE, WA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Watermelon Blueberry Basil Lemonade

When watermelon is readily available, it’s easy to make your own juice by whirling some chunks in the blender and straining the mixture, saving the liquid. But watermelon juice also comes bottled if pressed for time. For this refreshing, well-balanced drink, beverage specialist Tony Pereyra makes lemonade in house and combines it with the watermelon juice, muddled blueberries and basil.
LOS ANGELES, CA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Spiced Blackberry Fizz

At the Commons Club in New Orleans’ Virgin Hotel, Christy Bradley is the “spirit guide.” Her job includes crafting house-made shrubs—a combo of vinegar, sugar and fruit. The ingredient was popular in colonial days as a preservation technique, but shrubs are having a resurgence as a way to balance flavors in cocktails and mocktails. Warm winter spices including star anise, cinnamon and allspice add more flavor notes and non-alcoholic ginger beer adds fizz.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

TGI Fridays mixes up the menu with a taste of nostalgia

TGI Fridays launched a limited-time menu Tuesday, filled with items customers missed the most. The Remixed and Remastered menu features the most requested appetizers, entrees and drinks from guests around the globe. “Everyone has a Fridays favorite, and our guests always ask us to bring back a blast from the...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The omicron variant interrupts a healthy restaurant sales recovery

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Taste Tracker: Subway and Shake Shack turn up the heat; plants take shape at Pret, Pokeworks and Wienerschnitzel; Taco Bell adds a fruity freeze; and it’s always time for chicken.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

5 ideas to steal from celebrated chef David Burke

David Burke has been in the restaurant business for over three decades, introducing guests to a number of unique menu and dining ideas. He was the first to serve grilled beef on a slab of pink salt and then use large blocks of the same Himalayan salt to line a dry aging room for steaks. Burke also created signatures such as cheesecake lollipops, clothesline bacon, swordfish chops, angry lobster and a chocolate park bench as a dessert plate. If imitation is the best form of flattery, many of these ideas have since been copied or adapted by other chefs, restaurants and food companies.
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
The Independent

Feel-good recipes for dull and depressing weather

When it’s getting colder outside and spring’s lighter evenings are still just out of reach, it can be hard to feel inspired in the kitchen. Warming soups and stews lose their appeal after a while, but it’s also not quite time for the crisp and fresh salads we were enjoying just a few months ago. These “feel good” recipes created by chef and author Olia Hercules for Maldon Salt are perfect for filling that seasonal gap, while still making the most of winter veg.Expect relishes, crispy toppings and fermentations to jazz up those dishes you’ve got on repeat, as well...
RECIPES

