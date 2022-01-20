Saigon Swizzle

David Burke has been in the restaurant business for over three decades, introducing guests to a number of unique menu and dining ideas. He was the first to serve grilled beef on a slab of pink salt and then use large blocks of the same Himalayan salt to line a dry aging room for steaks. Burke also created signatures such as cheesecake lollipops, clothesline bacon, swordfish chops, angry lobster and a chocolate park bench as a dessert plate. If imitation is the best form of flattery, many of these ideas have since been copied or adapted by other chefs, restaurants and food companies.
