Lawrenceville Woman Arrested on Knox County Warrant

WASHINGTON — Americans should consider leaving Ukraine "now," nonemergency diplomatic employees were authorized to depart, and eligible family members were ordered to evacuate Sunday amid Russia's continued military presence along the country's border, the U.S. State Department said. While family members of embassy employees in Kyiv were required to...
Firefighters gained greater control on Sunday of a wildfire that closed northern California’s scenic coastal highway and threatened a famous bridge, although about 500 people stayed under evacuation orders, officials said. The so-called Colorado Fire, about 15 miles south of Monterey and just north of the area known as...
MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine. Welcoming a series of deployments announced by alliance members in recent days, NATO Secretary...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Mutinous soldiers said they detained Burkina Faso’s president on Monday, a day after rebellious troops seized a military barracks, setting off a series of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country. It was not clear who was in control of the...
Britain’s accusation that the Kremlin is seeking to install a pro-Russian regime in Ukraine is “deeply concerning,” a National Security Council spokesperson said late Saturday. “The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine,” Emily...
(CNN) — Seven school boards are challenging Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order banning mask mandates -- the latest legal battle in an ongoing tug of war between parents, schools and local governments over pandemic rights. The school boards of Alexandria City, Arlington County, Richmond City, Fairfax County,...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge mounted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy against the lower chamber's pandemic-era rules for voting by proxy, allowing the practice to continue. McCarthy and Congressman Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, asked the high court in...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday canceled her upcoming wedding plans due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and tightened restrictions. "Such is life," she said when asked by reporters about how she felt about the cancellation, according to Reuters. "I am no different to, dare I...
