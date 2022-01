STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The investigation continues as authorities try to determine the identity and how a man ended up in the icy water at Silver Lake Park. Police were called to the park at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The man, thought to be in his 30s and fully clothed, was removed from the frigid water by the FDNY and EMS performed CPR. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton, where he was pronounced dead, according to a spokesman for the NYPD.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO