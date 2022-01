Xbox has one-upped Take-Two's recent purchase of Zynga by acquiring publishing and development giant Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion. That brings franchises like Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Diabo, Tony Hawk, Overwatch, StarCraft, Warcraft, and tons more under the Microsoft umbrella. The deal won't be finalized for at least another year, and of course talks of an Xbox monopoly are already making the rounds on the internet. And what does this mean for embattled Activision Blizzard head Bobby Kotick? And what of multi-platform games like Call of Duty: Warzone? Let us know what you think about this insane deal in the comments.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO