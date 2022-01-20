ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Logan Paul Denies Faking Reaction To $3.5 Million Pokemon Card Scam

By Jared Moore
IGN
 4 days ago

Logan Paul has denied faking his reaction to the $3.5 million dollar Pokémon card scandal that the YouTuber became caught up in earlier this month. After having spent over $3 million on what he believed to be boxes of first-edition Pokémon cards last month, only to find out that he'd instead...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Logan Paul discovers the Pokémon Trading Cards he spent $3.5M on were fake

Getting scammed when you buy collector’s items definitely sucks. Especially when you spent $3.5 million on cards that are perceived to be authentic. Well, that’s a feeling Logan Paul is, unfortunately, dealing with as the first-edition booster boxes of the “ Pokémon Trading Card Game” turned out to not be what he believed he was buying.
GAMBLING
firstsportz.com

Did Logan Paul get his $3.5m back?

It turns out Logan Paul didn’t actually lose 3.5 million dollars as Shyne, the seller he bought the Pokemon cards from, has revealed that Paul was reimbursed. In the weeks after Logan Paul picked up what he believed to be a “one of a kind” box of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards for an insane 3.5 million dollars, a group of collectors banded together with proof that his box may be fake.
GAMBLING
firstsportz.com

“Ok Dude!” xQc Laughs when Logan Paul horribly loses $3.5 million

XQc is someone who is known to be outspoken and this sometimes gets him into trouble. For similar reasons, he is known to be insensitive and his newest stream is further reinforcing his insensitive image. He reacts to various videos on his stream and Jubliee’s middle ground seems to be one of his favourites. On a recent stream he reacted to Logan Paul’s latest viral video in which he laughed at the YouTube content creator’s misery.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
Benzinga

Why NFTs Are A Safer Investment Than Logan Paul's Pokémon Cards

It was revealed this week that celebrity influencer Logan Paul, who paid $3.5 million US Dollars for a box of what was supposed to be rare Pokèmon cards, was scammed when they turned out to be a box of worthless G.I. Joe cards. The scam sent ripples through the card collecting and investing communities, and demonstrates how NFT collecting is, yet again, a safer way to invest in valuable assets.
ECONOMY
ComicBook

Mizkif Reveals How Much Money He Lost in Huge Pokemon Card Scam

There's a lot of money to be made in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, but the value of the rarest cards can vary by a significant amount, depending on the grade. A PSA 10 card can be worth a significant amount, but an 8 or 9 can see a heavy drop-off. Unfortunately, there are also a lot of scams going on at the moment, and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo found that out the hard way. The Twitch streamer recently revealed that he got taken by a seller for $150,000, when the cards that arrived in the mail were clearly not what was advertised.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Logan Paul Knocks $1 Million Off L.A. Mansion Asking Price

Living like Logan Paul has now become slightly cheaper ... TMZ Sports has learned the YouTuber-turned-boxer has knocked $1 million off the asking price of his sick L.A. mansion. Paul initially put the Encino palace on sale back in November for $8,995,000 ... but this week, he relisted it for...
REAL ESTATE
ClutchPoints

Logan Paul’s Girlfriend Josie Canseco

Logan Paul is a popular YouTuber and social media personality. He is also an actor that has appeared in several tv series and movies. Furthermore, the social media influencer has also explored the sports industry by taking part in a boxing match and appearing in WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown!. Although Paul is a social media phenomenon, he’s also one of the most polarizing figures in the entertainment industry. In this specific post, though, we’re going to be talking about Logan Paul’s girlfriend Josie Canseco.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon#Youtuber#Impaulsive Podcast
IGN

Videos of That Viral Pokémon Hunting FPS Have Been Scrubbed from the Internet

Update 01/24/2022: Well, that didn't take long. The Pokémon Company has removed almost all videos of a Pokémon hunting FPS that went viral last week. Spotted by Nintendo Life, The Pokémon Company has removed videos of the fan project from YouTube and Twitter by way of copyright strikes (although videos on Reddit are still available right now). At time of writing, developer Dragon has not publicly commented on the situation, but it's not a hugely surprising turn of events.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pokemon
The Independent

Jake Paul promises to ‘help pay fighters more’ as Francis Ngannou’s UFC 270 purse is revealed

Jake Paul has suggested he will take an active approach in helping to improve fighter pay after Francis Ngannou’s purse was revealed following his successful heavyweight title defence at UFC 270. Ngannou, who has long expressed frustration over his pay in the UFC, retained his belt by outpointing former teammate Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s main event.It was then revealed that Ngannou had earned $600,000 for his outing in Anaheim, just days after the French-Cameroonian insisted he will no longer fight for that exact amount of money.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and has recently teased a UFC...
UFC
959theriver.com

Beware of Fake Wordle Apps and Scams!

You’ve likely seen something like this on your social media feed:. By the way, that’s Eric Schutz and he owns a super awesome craft beer bottle shop called Iron and Glass, with locations in Romeoville and Minooka. You should really check them out. The games is called “Wordle.”...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Uncharted 4: Devs Reveal Secrets Behind the Series' Best Chase Sequence - Art of the Level

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End crescendos at its midpoint with a bombastic, all-out chase action sequence that is not only a highpoint for the game itself but for the entire Uncharted franchise, ranking as one of Uncharted's best chases and action scenes. It's a thrilling, lengthy chase through city streets and rocky terrain, against seemingly unstoppable odds (and one frightening truck), and plenty of Uncharted's coolest moments., but it's also one rooted in its character work, a reflection of Nathan Drake's journey so far, his various personal ties to Sam, Sully, and Elena, and so much more. It's a high point of Naughty Dog's action work, and to find out more, IGN spoke to two Naughty Dog team members - Kurt Margenau and Shaun Escayg - about how the chase came together, its emotional resonance, and more. The devs reveal the secrets behind the series' best chase sequence in our latest deep dive into how one of gaming's most memorable levels came to life. Learn about how the devs crafted this sequence, including some surprising ways they made driving, gunplay, and hand-to-hand combat feel so satisfying, how the deep, emotional stakes are brought to the forefront as Drake races to reunite with his brother, and so much more. And, learn a bit about how Naughty Dog improved on the Uncharted experience with the Uncharted PS5 upgrades as part of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. This is Art of the Level.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon TCG Introduces New Kind of Shiny Pokemon Card With Unique Rules

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has introduced a new kind of Shiny Pokemon card that comes with a unique rules mechanic. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that the next set of Japanese Pokemon cards would contain a new kind of card – Sparkling Pokemon cards. These cards feature powerful Basic Pokemon (AKA, Pokemon cards that can be played from a player's hand immediately) with art depicting the Shiny version of a Pokemon. Sparkling Pokemon cards feature both a unique card texture and a reverse holofoil pattern and have their own rarity tier. Because Sparkling Pokemon cards are powerful compared to other 1-Prize Pokemon cards, players can only have a single Sparkling Pokemon card in their deck at one time. These new cards will appear in the Japanese set "Battle Legion," which will be released in February in Japan.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy