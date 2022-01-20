M&S loans rarely-exhibited paintings to Leeds gallery

Just a few weeks ago, painter M. Dreeland met the grey of January with a torrent of color: all hues bright and swirling, bunching up, colliding, saturating the viewer’s field of vision, generating dizzy excitement. “Color Continues,” his show at the Hamilton Square Condominiums, is a chorus of pigment, with loud and boisterous voices pouring from the frame in defiance of the season. Ten minutes west, a different kind of artist has turned his own paintbrush, and his own box of colors, against the monochrome winter days. Richard Isgard is as sensitive to the expressive power of color as Dreeland is, even if he’s considerably less rambunctious. In his elegant pieces, color is a conversation, even, polite, measured, and rhythmic, with meaningful pauses, and more than a few prompts left unanswered.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO