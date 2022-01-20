ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&S loans rarely-exhibited paintings to Leeds gallery

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collection of art, including rarely-exhibited works by Monet, Lowry and Turner, has been loaned to a Leeds gallery by retailer Marks & Spencer. The five paintings are being displayed at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery, based at the University of Leeds. M&S began in the city in...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Rare De Heem painting at risk of leaving UK

A temporary export bar has been placed on a rare painting by Dutch artist Jan Davidsz De Heem in a race to find a buyer so it can stay in the country.The painting, A Banquet Still Life, could fetch £6,109,200 as it is one of only four works completed in this size between 1640 and 1643 redefining the still life genre.De Heem, considered one of the most important still life painters in the 17th century, was typically known for smaller paintings, making this monumental work incredibly rare.Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay who imposed the temporary bar on...
VISUAL ART
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Prince Charles exhibits dozens of his watercolor paintings

LONDON — Prince Charles, heir to the British throne and also a painting enthusiast, will be putting on the largest display of his watercolors to date. The display will showcase 79 of the Prince’s watercolors, and marks the first full exhibition of his work with the medium, according to The Prince’s Foundation. In a display panel for the exhibition, His Royal Highness wrote: “I took up painting entirely because I found photography less than satisfying. Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolour and to convey that almost ‘inner’ sense of texture which is impossible to achieve via photography.”
VISUAL ART
techxplore.com

US artist and London gallery launch first exhibition on Fortnite

On a frosty morning in London's Hyde Park, onlookers aim their mobile phones at the top of the Serpentine Gallery. The large sculpture of a blue man sitting on the roof is invisible to the naked eye but it is there—in augmented reality. The sculpture is part of an...
VISUAL ART
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMC Emeritus Gallery to Host Online Opening Reception for “Painting Over the Pandemic” Group Exhibition

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Emeritus Art Gallery will present “Painting Over the Pandemic,” a special exhibition of works by Emeritus painters organized in collaboration with drawing and painting instructor Adam Harrison. The title of the exhibition alludes to the context in which the collection of works was produced and can be read as “painting over the course of the pandemic,” or as “covering it up with paint.” While some of the exhibit’s paintings reference the various physical and emotional ramifications of the recent period, others are more abstract meditations on healing, space, and time. The exhibition will be presented online at smc.edu/emeritusgallery.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Person
Edward Seago
Person
Monet
Person
Claude Monet
ARTnews

Five Monet Paintings Could Fetch $50 M. at Sotheby’s Auction

Five works by Claude Monet from the same collection could fetch a collective £35 million ($50 million) during a modern and contemporary art evening sale at Sotheby’s that will take place in London on March 2. All five of the works are being offered with a guarantee. They are coming to market from a private American collection. In a statement, Sotheby’s European chairman and worldwide head of Impressionist and modern art, Helena Newman, said that recent interest in works by Monet “has taken on an even more renewed vigor.” Asian collectors, in particular, have fueled the rise in the artist’s market,...
VISUAL ART
smcm.edu

Patterson Organizer of NYC Gallery Exhibition

Professor of Art Carrie Patterson organized a group exhibition running from January 4 – 29, 2022 at The Painting Center in the West Chelsea section of Manhattan in New York City. The exhibition, “The Shaping of America,” features the work of 10 female artists: Pam Cardwell, Janis Goodman, Cecily Kahn, Ying Li, Kayla Mohammadi, Deirdre Murphy, Carrie Patterson, Jennifer Printz, Rebecca Rutstein and Kendra Wadsworth. The exhibition is funded in part by a faculty development grant from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
VISUAL ART
downtownmagazinenyc.com

See Rare Bowie Images in Sound & Vision Exhibit at Morrison Hotel Gallery

The work of visionary David Bowie is being celebrated at Morrison Hotel Gallery, with Sound & Vision, a web-exclusive Bowie retrospective as seen through the singular lens of Mick Rock. The exhibition goes live January 22nd at morrisonhotelgallery.com and select works from it will be on view at Morrison Hotel Gallery’s New York City location, at 116 Prince Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Winchester Cathedral to exhibit 3D copy of nativity painting

A 3D recreation of a masterpiece depicting the nativity scene has been installed at Winchester Cathedral. The full-size copy of Jan Gossaert's Adoration Of The Kings is going on display in the north transept. It is part of an "immersive" exhibition that also includes three yurt-like pods featuring digital reproductions...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

AISHONANZUKA Gallery Curates a Vivid "KALEIDOSCOPE" Exhibition

Featuring a selection of works by three Japanese artists. Hong Kong established gallery AISHONANZUKA welcomes a new group exhibition entitled KALEIDOSCOPE, featuring artists Kazuki Umezawaa, Keiji Izumi and Takeshi Masada from Japan. The curation of efforts from the trio showcases a wide array of colorful and spontaneous works ranging from abstract and illustrative paintings to wooden sculptures.
VISUAL ART
smcvt.edu

Gallery exhibitions positively challenge students, viewers

Saint Michael’s College senior art students have been honing their skills and finalizing their artistic pieces for exhibitions planned throughout the spring semester in the McCarthy Art Gallery. Students worked with Brian Collier, professor of fine arts, among others in the Art Department to put together a collection of pieces in the senior studio class during fall of 2021.
COLCHESTER, VT
jcitytimes.com

“Richard Isgard: A Solo Exhibition” at Outlander Gallery

Just a few weeks ago, painter M. Dreeland met the grey of January with a torrent of color: all hues bright and swirling, bunching up, colliding, saturating the viewer’s field of vision, generating dizzy excitement. “Color Continues,” his show at the Hamilton Square Condominiums, is a chorus of pigment, with loud and boisterous voices pouring from the frame in defiance of the season. Ten minutes west, a different kind of artist has turned his own paintbrush, and his own box of colors, against the monochrome winter days. Richard Isgard is as sensitive to the expressive power of color as Dreeland is, even if he’s considerably less rambunctious. In his elegant pieces, color is a conversation, even, polite, measured, and rhythmic, with meaningful pauses, and more than a few prompts left unanswered.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
stlawu.edu

Richard F. Brush Art Gallery to Present Exhibitions

The St. Lawrence University Richard F. Brush Art Gallery will present two exhibitions showcasing artwork beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19, through Saturday, Feb. 26. The exhibitions are open to the public and any visitors inside the art gallery are required to wear a mask. For up-to-date St. Lawrence masking policies and guidelines, please visit the Always Forward website.
CANTON, NY
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Aldi opens its first till-free supermarket

Aldi has opened its first checkout-free supermarket where people can shop without having to scan a product. The grocer is operating a "trial" store in Greenwich, London, which allows customers to complete their shop and pay without going to a till. Instead, customers can download the Aldi Shop&Go app, and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Deadline

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Alexander Molony Signs with Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young British actor Alexander Molony has signed with Atlas Artists for representation in all areas. Molony stars in the titular role of Peter Pan in the David Lowery-helmed Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up, and the three young siblings he whisks away to the enchanted island of Neverland. The film is expected to be released later this year. Molony’s other credits include the Sky TV comedy Reluctant Landlord, Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Bodies at London’s Royal Court Theatre, as well as voicing the title role in Disney’s animated Claude. Molony continues to be repped by Sainou in the UK and attorney Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen.
MOVIES
newjerseystage.com

Gallery Aferro Welcomes 2022 With Three New Exhibitions

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Saturday, February 5th, Gallery Aferro will celebrate for the first time in the new year with three new winter exhibitions. The new shows will highlight the 19-year-old organization’s commitment to public-serving art in a community hit hard by the ongoing pandemic. The winter exhibitions (on display until April 1) will feature artists who expertly combine personal reflection and social commentary wrapped in the brilliance of artistic ingenuity. This delight for the eyes and ears offers amazing musical and visual creations to help you start off your new year (solar or lunar) just right.
NEWARK, NJ
Pitchfork

Listen to Big Boss Vette’s “Heavy”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Big Boss Vette is unstoppable on her latest single, “Heavy.” Over a simple, yet aggressive beat, she unleashes blunt bars in her St. Louis idiolect, roasting all her doubters (including clout chasers, haters, and her ex) with a dynamic fury. Yet, it’s not all talk—Vette went from making Facebook freestyles and YouTube bootlegs to signing a major record deal in the span of a few years. On “Heavy,” she declares that even a bullet couldn’t make her quit. By the time the song is over, you can’t help but believe her.
MUSIC

