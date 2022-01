New data from the first US states hit by Omicron suggest their latest COVID surge has peaked and that cases could soon fall sharply. Statistics from Johns Hopkins University shows that New York, New Jersey and Maryland have all seen seven day-average cases drop in recent days. Deaths have spiked by 20 per cent in a fortnight to around 1,820 a day, but still sit far below the peaks of winter 2020, even though more COVID infections are being recorded.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO