ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Ag across America

Hays Post
Hays Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This past week I returned from one of the best weeks of the year, the American Farm Bureau Convention and Annual Meeting. It is truly something I look forward to each year and a highlight on my calendar. My favorite thing about the meeting is people in agriculture from...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Sheridan Co. part of groundwater conservation study

LAWRENCE — Researchers at the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of Kansas have teamed with colleagues at three other institutions to investigate what makes some groundwater conservation programs more effective than others. The project, funded by $1.6 million from the National Science Foundation, focuses on two regions where...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 103 new COVID cases in Ellis County since Friday

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since Friday. There have been 1,315 new coronavirus cases reported in Ellis County in January. As of Monday morning, there were 23 COVID-19 inpatients at HaysMed, including 15 active cases...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Atlanta, KS
State
Mississippi State
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
State
Georgia State
State
Idaho State
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
Hays Post

FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don't work vs. omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they don’t work against the omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections, U.S. health regulators said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said it was revoking emergency authorization...
INDUSTRY
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: The critical promise of redemption

When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was the promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. // It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note in so far as her citizens of color are concerned. — Martin Luther King Jr., “March on Washington” (1963)
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Haases awarded 2021 Conservation Maintenance Award

The Ellis County Conservation District has selected Gary and Millie Haas as the recipients of the 2021 Conservation Maintenance Award. This award recognizes producers who have utilized exceptional conservation efforts in their operation. Gary and Millie Haas are the second generation to live on and farm the Haas homeplace purchased...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Cheyenne Bottoms provides home for America's national bird

Cheyenne Bottoms is a popular destination for bird watching in the spring and fall when birds are migrating, but some interesting activity can also be seen at the wetlands on cold winter days. According to Jason Wagner, Wildlife Manager at Cheyenne Bottoms, a couple of large birds attract attention this time of year.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States
Hays Post

BOWERS: Senate Scene Weeks 1 and 2

TOPEKA - As we get settled into the first and second week of the 2022 legislative session, most of our work is concentrated in committees where bills are being prioritized and vetted. The Senate has 19 standing committees which cover many different topics, including education, agriculture, judiciary, budget and utilities—to name a few. Once a committee completes hearings and votes on a bill, if passed, it will then make its way to the Senate floor and the full body will begin to debate and vote on the measure. Floor debates and votes will begin in the coming weeks. If you’re interested in tracking our work, you can follow us at our website at http://www.kslegislature.org. A daily calendar is available as well as directions on how to view committee work live-time and view archive past committee and floor action.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Public Library relaunches English class

Zadi Méndez, 36, of Mexico was recruited to work in a local hog farm. Although she has a university degree in animal science and took English classes while she was in school in Mexico, she said speaking the language every day has been much different and more difficult. Even...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy