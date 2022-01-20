Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Ag across America

This past week I returned from one of the best weeks of the year, the American Farm Bureau Convention and Annual Meeting. It is truly something I look forward to each year and a highlight on my calendar. My favorite thing about the meeting is people in agriculture from...
LAWRENCE — Researchers at the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of Kansas have teamed with colleagues at three other institutions to investigate what makes some groundwater conservation programs more effective than others. The project, funded by $1.6 million from the National Science Foundation, focuses on two regions where...
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Jamie Smith, a staffing agency nurse who loves end-of-life care, said she has been warmly welcomed by staffers and residents at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in this conservative St. Louis suburb. That’s even though she has not been vaccinated against covid-19. But leaders of...
VICTORIA — Heartland Community Foundation invites the public to a Strategic Doing event for the redevelopment of the St. John's Rest Home building, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria VFW, 204 E. Main. This meeting is for community members interested in being involved in the redevelopment...
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since Friday. There have been 1,315 new coronavirus cases reported in Ellis County in January. As of Monday morning, there were 23 COVID-19 inpatients at HaysMed, including 15 active cases...
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they don’t work against the omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections, U.S. health regulators said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said it was revoking emergency authorization...
When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was the promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. // It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note in so far as her citizens of color are concerned. — Martin Luther King Jr., “March on Washington” (1963)
The Ellis County Conservation District has selected Gary and Millie Haas as the recipients of the 2021 Conservation Maintenance Award. This award recognizes producers who have utilized exceptional conservation efforts in their operation. Gary and Millie Haas are the second generation to live on and farm the Haas homeplace purchased...
Cheyenne Bottoms is a popular destination for bird watching in the spring and fall when birds are migrating, but some interesting activity can also be seen at the wetlands on cold winter days. According to Jason Wagner, Wildlife Manager at Cheyenne Bottoms, a couple of large birds attract attention this time of year.
TOPEKA - As we get settled into the first and second week of the 2022 legislative session, most of our work is concentrated in committees where bills are being prioritized and vetted. The Senate has 19 standing committees which cover many different topics, including education, agriculture, judiciary, budget and utilities—to name a few. Once a committee completes hearings and votes on a bill, if passed, it will then make its way to the Senate floor and the full body will begin to debate and vote on the measure. Floor debates and votes will begin in the coming weeks. If you’re interested in tracking our work, you can follow us at our website at http://www.kslegislature.org. A daily calendar is available as well as directions on how to view committee work live-time and view archive past committee and floor action.
In the last year of Katie Scott’s life, blood transfusions made all the difference. The Johnson County native needed them regularly — as often as every other week — during months of chemotherapy to treat a rare bone cancer. They counteracted the exhaustion caused not just by...
Zadi Méndez, 36, of Mexico was recruited to work in a local hog farm. Although she has a university degree in animal science and took English classes while she was in school in Mexico, she said speaking the language every day has been much different and more difficult. Even...
An armored car company used by licensed marijuana dispensaries in Missouri and other states is suing the federal government, claiming law enforcement agents have illegally seized dispensary cash the company was transporting. The federal lawsuit, filed in California last week by Empyreal Logistics, comes after a sheriff’s deputy in Dickinson...
