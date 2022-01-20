Floor & Decor (FND) PT Lowered to $135 at Guggenheim

Cowen analyst John Blackledge lowered the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to $50.00 (from $67.00) while maintaining a Market Perform rating. The analyst comments "Key '22 Ad Buyer Survey conclusions: i) Maintain share of total Digital ad budgets ’22-’23; ii) Ad buyers view TWTR as being adversely affected by iOS 14.5 changes iii) ROI and measurement continues to lag other Digital players. We lowered estimates & extended our model to '27; in turn, PT goes to $50 from $67. Maintain Market Perform."
