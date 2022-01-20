ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Laundry price hikes, occupancy fraud, stalkers use Apple devices

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaundry product price hikes, the pandemic is being blamed for...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Tax reporting changes coming for businesses that use third-party payment apps

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you use apps like Venmo, CashApp or PayPal for your small business, you should be aware of tax reporting changes that went into affect this year. Third-party payment networks like Venmo, CashApp or Zelle are now required to report if you receive payments totaling $600 or more for goods and services. This is different than in the past, when the threshold was $20,000, and there had to be more than 200 transactions in a year.
INCOME TAX
News On 6

Proctor, Gamble Raise Prices On Laundry Products

Get ready to pay more to do your laundry. Procter and Gamble is raising prices by roughly 8-percent. The price raise is on products like Tide and Gain detergent, fabric softeners and dryer sheets. The price hike goes into effect in February of 2022. It's also raising prices on some...
PROCTOR, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Occupancy#Stalkers#Apple Air
41nbc.com

Morning Business Report: Disney is raising prices

Verizon and AT&T said they would delay the new 5G cellular service near some airports, adverting potentially devastating disruptions for passengers. U.S. companies are expected to pay an average 3.4% raise to workers in 2022. This growth would be higher than in 2020 and 2021. All types of positions are considered, regardless of seniority.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
wxxv25.com

Morning Business Report: January 13th, 2022

Domino’s is giving customers fewer wings as prices surge and there’s a growing push in Congress to limit lawmakers’ ability to trade stocks. Jane King is in New York with those stories and more.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Best cheap laptops in 2022: The most bang for your buck

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap laptops, then you’ve got your work cut out for you. Not only are there hundreds of options out there, but not all laptops are created equal. Because of that, we’ve put together a list of cheap laptops that should help you narrow down your choices. Of course, when you’re looking for a cheap laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, what exactly does cheap mean? For us, cheap usually means any laptop under $600, though there are a couple of places you might need to go above...
COMPUTERS
WKBN

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy