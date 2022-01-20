ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Hardy Kruger through the years

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Hardy Kruger through the years...

KEYT

German actor Hardy Kruger, star of adventure movies, dies

BERLIN (AP) — Hardy Kruger, considered one of post-war Germany’s best actors, has died at 93. His agent said Kruger died Wednesday in California, where he lived with his third wife, American-born writer Anita Park. Kruger starred in the 1957 British movie “The One That Got Away” about a captured German fighter pilot who stages a series of daring attempts to escape the Allies and finally succeeds. His charm, good looks and the fact that he deserted from the Nazi army toward the end of World War II helped Kruger land further roles at a time when Germans of his generation were still eyed with suspicion abroad.
Hardy Krüger, 'A Bridge Too Far' Actor, Dies at 93

Hardy Krüger, a German-born actor whose childhood in a Nazi household led him to become a lifelong voice against far-right extremism, died at 93 at his Palm Springs, California, home on January 19. Born in 1928 in Berlin, he grew up in a household where he was "raised to...
Country Music Legend Retiring From the Raod

Country legend Robert Earl Keen is ready to take a chill pill. The singer announced recently that he's ready to take a break from the road. The Houston native has been performing professionally since 1984, but his road to stardom began in college years before that. In a video post on his social media accounts titled "Time Flies" persona said the decision had nothing to do with his health, which has not been in the best shape in recent years.
Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
Stars we've lost in 2022

Robert Durst, the outlandish New York real estate scion who was convicted of murdering his best friend to prevent her from telling authorities she helped cover up his wife's killing, and whose participation in the high-profile true-crime miniseries The Jinx helped seal his fate, died on Jan. 10 at age 78. Durst, who was serving a life sentence, reportedly died of natural causes. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in October and was briefly on a ventilator.
Celebrities Who Died in 2022

The Snowdrop actress died on Jan. 5. She was 29. News of her death was confirmed by her agency, Landscape Entertainment, who reported that she passed away "suddenly." A cause of death has yet to be provided. "Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5," her agency said in a statement,...
Jeanine Ann Roose Dies: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Actress Was 84

Jeanine Ann Roose, best known for playing Little Violet Bick in the holiday classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, died Friday night at her Los Angeles home after battling an infection, TMZ reports. She was 84. Roose worked as a child actor in the 1940s and ’50s. Her role as Little Violet in the 1946 Christmas classic was her sole film credit. You can see a clip of her in a scene from the film below. Roose landed her first acting job at the age of eight on The Jack Benny Program. She also appeared on The Fitch Bandwagon and The Phil...
Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
