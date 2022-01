An early morning fire in Sherman takes the life of an infant. The Sherman Fire Department along with several other mutual aid departments responded to a working structure fire on Main St late last night. An adult woman and 4 children were able to escape the home. A one year old boy was unable to get out and died in the fire. Two of the other children to escape were transport to Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment.

