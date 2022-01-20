ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Fantasy Trade Grades + Week 14 Waiver Wire I SGPN Fantasy Basketball Podcast (Ep. 2)

By SGPN Fantasy Basketball Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bruni and Steven Hamann are back for another week of Fantasy Basketball...

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

sportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Basketball Recap & Predictions 1-23 | The College Basketball Experience (Ep. 96)

The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network recaps a wild and wacky college basketball Saturday and keys in on the Sunday slate of games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is coming off a 18-6 ATS record on his locks gives out his top plays of the day. Did Isiaih Mosley and Missouri State get the most important win of the day in the Missouri Valley Conference? Is Jabari Smith and Auburn the best team in America after beating Kentucky? Is Boise State and Marcus Shaver Jr. perhaps the hottest team in the country? Can Caleb Mills and Florida State keep winning close games? Will Mike Woodson and Indiana avoid the let down spot against Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines? Will Penny Hardaway find a way to get Emoni Bates and Memphis rolling against Jeriah Horne and Tulsa? Can Jack Nunge and Xavier hit the road again and grab another key win against Greg Elliott and Marquette? Can Boo Buie and Northwestern grab another huge road win against Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers? Can Chuck Harris and Butler avoid the road blues against A.J. Reeves and Providence? Will Christian Koloko and Arizona continue to stay red hot in Berkeley, California against Jordan Shepherd and the Cal Golden Beas? We talk it all and more on this episode of The College Basketball Experience.
ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
Chicago Tribune

5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ 5th loss in 6 games, including DeMar DeRozan’s night at the line and Tyler Cook’s defensive assignments

The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
fantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Report January 24th

Welcome to the Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Report! The waiver wire is key to winning. It helps you improve on the team you drafted, and to help patch holes when players go down due to injury. It’s something most managers will monitor daily. Let’s take a look at who we should be adding this week.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs Recap (Ep. 1186)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) recap what might be the greatest single weekend of NFL football in their NFL Divisional Round playoffs recap. They first try and make sense of the wild Bills vs Chiefs game and mourn the loss of an amazing Josh Allen and Gabe Davis performance. Then they’re joined by Jon Jackson (@JonBoyBeats) to recap his amazing DFS takedown and the wild sweat he had in thee weekend. They also check in with Katie Mox (@KatieMox) and get her take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers getting the win in Lambeau. Also they hear from Magicman Blanco (@MagicManBlanco) who witnessed the end of an era in Green Bay as his packers lost to the 49ers. Plus they weigh in with early thoughts on the NFL Conference Championship odds.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons – NBA – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Northwest Division foes square off when the Denver Nuggets (23-21) host the Detroit Pistons (11-34) at Ball Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The Nuggets are 11-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.
