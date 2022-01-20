Fantasy Trade Grades + Week 14 Waiver Wire I SGPN Fantasy Basketball Podcast (Ep. 2)

The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network recaps a wild and wacky college basketball Saturday and keys in on the Sunday slate of games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is coming off a 18-6 ATS record on his locks gives out his top plays of the day. Did Isiaih Mosley and Missouri State get the most important win of the day in the Missouri Valley Conference? Is Jabari Smith and Auburn the best team in America after beating Kentucky? Is Boise State and Marcus Shaver Jr. perhaps the hottest team in the country? Can Caleb Mills and Florida State keep winning close games? Will Mike Woodson and Indiana avoid the let down spot against Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines? Will Penny Hardaway find a way to get Emoni Bates and Memphis rolling against Jeriah Horne and Tulsa? Can Jack Nunge and Xavier hit the road again and grab another key win against Greg Elliott and Marquette? Can Boo Buie and Northwestern grab another huge road win against Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers? Can Chuck Harris and Butler avoid the road blues against A.J. Reeves and Providence? Will Christian Koloko and Arizona continue to stay red hot in Berkeley, California against Jordan Shepherd and the Cal Golden Beas? We talk it all and more on this episode of The College Basketball Experience.

