Here are the Colorado Legislature members making a bid for Congress

By Julia Fennell
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
All congressional seats in Colorado will be on the ballot for the 2022 election in November, including the one for the state’s new 8th Congressional District. Several members of the Colorado Legislature — which includes the state House of Representatives and Senate — have entered those races.

Here’s what we know so far about who’s running.

U.S. House of Representatives

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

Republican state Sen. Don Coram , of Senate District 6, filed his statement of candidacy on Jan. 5, officially entering the primary race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Coram will face incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who is in her first term and officially announced her reelection on New Year’s Eve. Coram, of Montrose, represented House District 28 as a state representative from 2011 until 2017. While this is Coram’s final year of his first term as a state senator, he is unable to run for reelection due to redistricting , as he was drawn into the same district as state Sen. Bob Rankin, who will keep the seat because his term doesn’t end until 2025. The 3rd Congressional District includes most of Colorado’s Western Slope and the south-central part of the state, including Pueblo.

“I don’t see myself running against Boebert,” Coram told Newsline in December. “I see myself running for Colorado.”

Democratic state Rep. Donald Valdez , of House District 62, announced in February his intent to unseat Boebert. Boebert’s conspiracy theories and dangerous antics motivated Valdez, of La Jara, to run for Boebert’s seat, he told Newsline last year. Valdez, who has represented the district since 2017, announced his candidacy to run against Boebert predecessor Rep. Scott Tipton in June 2019 , but withdrew from the race in November 2019.

Colin Wilhelm, a Democrat, who ran for Colorado House District 57 in 2020, but lost in the general election, is also running for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan, of Senate District 5, suspended her campaign for the 3rd Congressional District seat in November after Donovan was drawn out of the 3rd District in the new congressional districts . Members of Congress are required to live in the state they represent, but are not required to live in the district they represent.

Former Republican President Donald Trump endorsed Boebert in December, calling her a “fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats,” in a statement tweeted by Liz Harrington, Trump’s chief spokeswoman. Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement of violence in January 2021, after armed Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol . RINO, a pejorative, means “Republican in name only.”

Colorado’s 5th Congressional District

Republican state Rep. Dave Williams , of House District 15, announced in December his candidacy for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District. In the primary, Williams will face incumbent Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn , who has represented the district, which centers on Colorado Springs, since 2007. Williams was the prime sponsor of failed legislation that would have prohibited abortion after 22 weeks. In 2016, Williams was the first Latino elected to the district.

“For the good of our community and to advance our conservative values against Biden and Pelosi, it’s not just a political necessity to fire Doug Lamborn, it’s a moral necessity as well,” Williams said in a December statement . “While Doug Lamborn may not be ashamed of himself for violating ethics laws or hiding his true RINO voting record, the rest of us are.”

The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Lamborn allowed his son to live in the U.S. Capitol basement and had his staff perform personal tasks for him and his wife.

Colorado’s 7th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter announced last week that he will not seek reelection for Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, which he has represented since 2006. “There comes a time when you pass the torch to the next generation of leaders,” Perlmutter tweeted .

A day after Perlmutter’s announcement, Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen , of Senate District 22, joined the race . Petterson previously represented House District 28 as a state representative.

The 7th Congressional District includes Thorton, Westminster, Lakewood and Golden. Laurel Imer, who won the 2020 Republican primary for Colorado House District 24 but lost the general election, is also running for the seat.

The Denver Post reported last week that state Rep. Colin Larson, of House District 22, will make an announcement in a week or so regarding whether he will run for the seat.

“I’ve dedicated the past 3 years of my life to public service and I want to make sure that any decision I make regarding a run for Congress is the right thing for my constituents and my family,” Larson wrote in response to an email from Newsline asking if he is running for Congress. “I can confirm that I am actively considering a run but I do not have a final decision at this time.”

Colorado’s 8th Congressional District

Colorado is among six states that gained representation in Congress after the 2020 Census.

Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo , of House District 31, announced her candidacy for the 8th Congressional District in August. Caraveo, of Thorton, is a pediatrician and has represented the state district since 2019. Caraveo is a member of the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus and would be the first Latina in Congress from Colorado .

Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer , of Senate District 23, announced her candidacy for the new congressional district seat in November. Kirkmeyer ran for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2014, but was defeated in the primary by Rep. Ken Buck, the current representative of the 4th Congressional District. Kirkmeyer previously served as the Weld County Commissioner.

The Colorado Times Recorder reported in October that there were rumors that Republican state Sen. Kevin Priola, of Senate District 25, might run for the congressional seat.

Former Republican state Rep. Lori Saine, of Senate District 63, is also running for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District seat .

U.S. Senate

Republican state Rep. Ron Hanks , of House District 60, is running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who is running for his third full term since he was appointed to the seat in 2009. Hanks, of Canon City, has repeated unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, as well as claiming that Republicans have lost elections as far back as the 1990s due to fraud. Hanks is suing Jena Griswold , Colorado’s secretary of state, in an attempt to have a third-party audit of the 2020 election in Colorado. In December, Griswold asked the judge to throw out the lawsuit .

Hanks was present at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that turned into an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol .

Sen. John Hickenlooper defeated former Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020 and is up for reelection in 2026.

The primary will be held on June 28 and the general election on Nov 8.

Editor’s note : This story was updated at 2:11 p.m., Jan. 20, 2022, to clarify the geographical description of the 5th Congressional District.

The post Here are the Colorado Legislature members making a bid for Congress appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Colorado Newsline

Anticipating a ‘post-Roe world,’ Democrats plan reproductive rights bill

A trio of Democratic state lawmakers plans to introduce a bill that, if passed, would enshrine abortion rights in state law. The policy is planned as a backstop in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that established the constitutional right to abortion. While Coloradans currently […] The post Anticipating a ‘post-Roe world,’ Democrats plan reproductive rights bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

New financial rules could bring major reform to Colorado oil and gas industry

State regulators will begin deliberations this week on a rule change that could fundamentally rewrite the financial bargain that Colorado strikes with oil and gas companies that seek to drill within its borders, potentially altering the course of the industry’s economic future amid rising uncertainty and concern about fossil-fuel-driven climate change. The latest phase of […] The post New financial rules could bring major reform to Colorado oil and gas industry appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Democratic statewide candidates lead fundraising efforts while Polis, Ganahl continue to self-fund

Current statewide office holders have out-raised their Republican opponents so far in the lead up to the 2022 election, according to recent campaign finance filings.  The gubernatorial race is one of the most visible in the state as Gov. Jared Polis seeks a second term and Republicans try to make the election a referendum on […] The post Democratic statewide candidates lead fundraising efforts while Polis, Ganahl continue to self-fund appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

The Colorado GOP is incompatible with democracy

Stop believing the Colorado Republican Party is compatible with democracy. It is not. Its own members have told us so. Some of the party’s defenders keep saying it is, but they’re invariably discredited by the actions of elected Republicans, and after the events this week at the Colorado Legislature, there can be no more doubt. […] The post The Colorado GOP is incompatible with democracy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024

This commentary originally appeared in the Arizona Mirror. The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ […] The post Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Voting rights resolution passes state House, Senate over GOP protests

Over protests from Republicans, the state Senate and House of Representatives each passed a resolution urging Congress to pass voting rights legislation and reaffirming that the 2020 presidential election was valid. Senate Memorial 22-1 was sponsored by Sens. James Coleman and Julie Gonzales, both Democrats from Denver. The resolution passed on a vote of 20-13, […] The post Voting rights resolution passes state House, Senate over GOP protests appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Wildfires and omicron prompt a special health insurance enrollment period in Colorado

A wildfire displaced thousands of Coloradans just as the omicron surge began sweeping through the state, so health insurance was likely not on many people’s minds when the regular enrollment period for the state’s health insurance marketplace ended Jan. 15. But now, because of those twin emergencies, everyone in the state will get another chance […] The post Wildfires and omicron prompt a special health insurance enrollment period in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

As Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney walked the halls of the Kansas Statehouse on opening day of the legislative session this month, she was taken aback by what she saw. In the hallways, where “people are chatting and hugging and all that stuff, there were probably less than half of the people wearing masks … You […] The post Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Ethics complaint alleges Tina Peters’ legal defense fund lacks transparency

Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will have 30 days to respond to a second ethics complaint filed with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission, which on Tuesday determined the complaint to be “non-frivolous.” Peters is already under local, state and federal investigations for alleged criminal misconduct regarding election security breaches in Mesa County. Officials announced […] The post Ethics complaint alleges Tina Peters’ legal defense fund lacks transparency appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Seven states to watch in the 2022 push to restrict voting rights

WASHINGTON — Republican state lawmakers across the country are ramping up their drive to enact voting and election-related laws in time for crucial 2022 midterm elections. As federal legislation that would limit state-level voting restrictions appears stymied in Washington, Republicans in the states are moving forward with new proposals and revisiting old ones that Democrats […] The post Seven states to watch in the 2022 push to restrict voting rights appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

After Marshall Fire, community rallies for The Motet’s Dave Watts

Dec. 31, 2021, would be the first New Year’s Eve in 33 years that Dave Watts wouldn’t have a gig to play, he lamented on Facebook in late December. Watts’ funk-, soul- and jazz-influenced band, The Motet, had canceled its San Diego show due to “multiple cases of Covid” among the band and crew. It […] The post After Marshall Fire, community rallies for The Motet’s Dave Watts appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#The Colorado Legislature#District Republican#Democratic
Colorado Newsline

Amazon tops a list of companies to ditch in support of immigrants’ human rights

This commentary originally appeared in Source NM. Throughout the last year, the Amazon corporation has given American consumers plenty of reasons to question whether we should be using its products and services. The news is filled with horrible stories about Amazon’s treatment of their workers. The company has an astronomical carbon footprint. The billionaire CEO […] The post Amazon tops a list of companies to ditch in support of immigrants’ human rights appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
BUSINESS
Colorado Newsline

Gov. Polis in optimistic State of the State speech: ‘I’m feelin’ ’22’

Thursday morning marked the occasion of Gov. Jared Polis’ second State of the State speech since the novel coronavirus was first reported in Colorado, and the last such address of Polis’ first term as governor. Lifting up recent legislation as proof of Democrats’ willingness to “save people money” and help the state recover from the […] The post Gov. Polis in optimistic State of the State speech: ‘I’m feelin’ ’22’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

‘State of the Climate’ rally demands bolder action from Gov. Polis, lawmakers

As Gov. Jared Polis stood in the Colorado House of Representatives to deliver his State of the State address on Thursday, dozens of Colorado environmental activists stood just yards away on the steps of the Capitol, once again demanding a more aggressive approach to the climate crisis from state government. Just weeks after the Marshall […] The post ‘State of the Climate’ rally demands bolder action from Gov. Polis, lawmakers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Election-year legislative session kicks off with politics on full display

Colorado’s 2022 legislative session kicked off as scheduled on Wednesday against a backdrop of record-breaking COVID-19 infections and as Democrats — who enjoy a comfortable majority — promised to focus on public safety, education and the rising cost of living. Republicans unveiled their own policy agenda, which would deploy different strategies aimed at solving the […] The post Election-year legislative session kicks off with politics on full display appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights

If you get into an argument with a Republican about the GOP’s lamentable support for voting rights and its fractured relationship with Black Americans, it won’t be long before your rhetorical sparring partner bellows “Robert Byrd” at you and declares the argument over. The logic here, if it even can be called that, is that […] The post About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

Judge orders limits on picket lines as King Soopers strike enters second week

A Colorado judge on Monday bowed to requests by King Soopers grocery stores to place significant restrictions on the picket lines maintained by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 members, as the union’s strike over pay and working conditions enters its second week. A temporary restraining order issued by Denver District Court Judge Marie […] The post Judge orders limits on picket lines as King Soopers strike enters second week appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Forest Service in ‘paradigm shift’ to use logging, controlled burns to prevent wildfires

The Biden administration will use $3 billion from last year’s infrastructure law to revamp the federal approach to wildfire management, introducing a 10-year plan to deal with the large swaths of the West scientists consider most at risk of destructive blazes. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, announced the new strategy in Phoenix, […] The post Forest Service in ‘paradigm shift’ to use logging, controlled burns to prevent wildfires appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
