Sunset Photography

Back in 2018, the Brooklyn-based musician Renata Zeiguer released her debut album, Old Ghost, and today she’s back with news of an upcoming new album, Picnic In The Dark, which will be out on April 8. Lead single “Sunset Boulevard” is shimmering but shadowy, channeling a certain era of haunting old-timey theatrics as Zeiguer’s voice stays high and airy. “Baby, don’t you know I’m counting on the seashore?” she sings. “Oh, but something so familiar isn’t always right…” The track comes with a music video directed by OTIUM. Check it out below.
