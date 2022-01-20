ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Sunset Photography

By @hiveclick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday I was coming to home after work. The traffic was at this time. I wanted to go to the...

mukilteobeacon.com

A scintillating sunset

Did you happen to catch the colorful sunset Wednesday, Jan. 12? The sky turned red for a few minutes before darkness fell. Check out these photos taken by our talented photography staff.
Fstoppers

Cold sunset at the lake

I took my camera and went hiking after a long time in Banff. After a long day of hikes, I settled down at the lake and captured these gorgeous ones.
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
The US Sun

Our family-of-seven is forced to sleep in our car after disgusting video showed FOUR rats crawling all over our kitchen

A HEARTBROKEN family-of-seven are being forced to sleep in their car as their home is riddled with rats but the council "doesn't believe them". Kay Kennerson-Neal, from Donisthorpe, Leicestershire, has been couch-surfing with her husband and five children for over a month after noticing their flat was overrun by rats, which was making their kids extremely sick.
ARTnews

In a New Portrait Series, Alex Prager Takes Her Camera to the Mountains

Last year artist Alex Prager went up the Santa Monica Mountains in a state of contemplation. History was on her side: countless artists had retreated there to nature in search of cosmic purpose or self-actualization and returned with a good story. And by then, it was almost two years into a pandemic spread partially by touch, so it couldn’t be any lonelier at the top.  Over two decades, in the course of several bodies of photography, the Los Angeles–based artist has established a signature aesthetic: meticulously constructed tableaux; rushing crowds in blown-out colors; and women whose subtle anachronisms of style suggest they’ve...
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
Outsider.com

Woman Gets Swept Away After Plunging Into Icy River

In a terrifying moment recently caught on video, a mother’s children watch in horror as she is swept away after leaping into a frozen river. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old mother of two jumped into the Oredezh River at night. She jumped to mark the Orthodox Epiphany in the village of Vyra, near St Petersburg. They believe that dipping in the freezing water has healing properties.
tricitytimes-online.com

Cat care, sunrise to sunset

On these frostbitten mornings, Mitty, our mostly Siamese cat, jumps up on the bed and sits beside me without a meow. I look into her beautiful blue, indifferent, and somewhat crossed eyes. “Good morning, Mitzer.”. She dismisses my endearment and lifts her dominant, right paw in fair warning of...
raritanval.edu

Contemporary Photography Exhibition on Display

The show is being curated by RVCC Adjunct Professors Dot Paolo and Kathleen Schulz. The opening reception will be held Friday, January 21, from 5-7 p.m. As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the reception will not include an artists’ talk or refreshments. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Face masks are required in the Art Gallery and in all College buildings.
WUTR Eyewitness News

First 5pm sunset this weekend

You might have noticed we’re slowly gaining more daylight during the evening hours. Our current sunsets here in CNY are just before 5pm though that will change as we head into this weekend with our first sunset at 5pm expected on Saturday. Just one month from now, we’ll have our sunsets after 5:30pm! We will […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Stumbling Skier In Seven Springs Snow Report Goes Viral

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – A stumbling skier is going viral for stealing the show in Seven Springs’ snow report. Abbey Way is giving her regular report on conditions at Seven Springs, seemingly oblivious to the skier who is trying to work her way down the steps to get to the slopes. ❄️ 1 inch of natural snow overnight🌨 16 inches of snow this week🎿 21 slopes and trails🏂 3 terrain parks 🚡 9 am – 9 pm Snow Report: https://t.co/rw4pGi01Tx pic.twitter.com/gNAT7Q99Ct — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) January 20, 2022 “Conditions are fantastic right now,” Way says just as the skier...
SPY

Keep Rainy Day Blues Away With These 21 Rain Boots for Men

When you’re caught in a sudden rainstorm, even the best rain jacket or umbrella won’t save you from wet, soggy feet. And wet soggy feet might not ruin your shoes, but they’ll definitely ruin your day. That’s why it’s a good idea to invest in a quality pair of rain boots for those days when you know that a serious storm is coming. An extremely valuable tool for those in metropolitan areas, rain boots will keep your feet high and dry, away from the torrents of water that have a tendency to pool and clog the streets. But more than just...
Stereogum

Renata Zeiguer – “Sunset Boulevard”

Back in 2018, the Brooklyn-based musician Renata Zeiguer released her debut album, Old Ghost, and today she’s back with news of an upcoming new album, Picnic In The Dark, which will be out on April 8. Lead single “Sunset Boulevard” is shimmering but shadowy, channeling a certain era of haunting old-timey theatrics as Zeiguer’s voice stays high and airy. “Baby, don’t you know I’m counting on the seashore?” she sings. “Oh, but something so familiar isn’t always right…” The track comes with a music video directed by OTIUM. Check it out below.
