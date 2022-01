A lot of players, myself included, have been wondering about Creative Assembly’s plans for Total War: Warhammer III. Over on the game’s subreddit, I’d guess which legendary lords would lead each faction’s armies. Naturally, there was talk of a possible Chaos Undivided faction. I, for one, thought that there’s a good chance that Be’lakor would be playable. Still, Creative Assembly managed to surprise me. Indeed, the last legendary lord to enter the fray in Total War: Warhammer III is the Daemon Prince, the commander of the Legion of Chaos.

