Man, I like just one thing about Snowdrop and it’s probably the least likely to happen thing, which is the OTP having a happy ending. It’s a turd bucket of a drama in terms of set up and story line and characterization but after watching the first half the two leads Jung Hae In and Jisoo are actually quite cute together. Cut aside her acting rawness and enunciation problems, both of which can be fixed with acting and voice lessons, she radiates this natural beauty girl-next-door aura that normally K-netizens love. It’s the same vibe Suzy gives off which accounts for her decade long success in K-ent. If Jisoo did a school drama as her first acting attempt it would have been perfect but casting her in the ambitious and controversial Snowdrop did her no favors. I actually like her more for her moxie in the drama and her chemistry with Jung Hae In, and seeing these two in this week’s BTS pictures they shared shows me there was actually a good reason for their casting but probably just wrong drama. They are adorbs taking pictures of each other on the rooftop in character.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO