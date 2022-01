I'm attempting to configure a 5250 to act as the gateway and DHCP server for my guest wireless. I have a Cisco 9800 WLC directly connected via fiber from Gi0/2 to Eth1/15 on the 5250 over VLAN 825. I then created VLAN 825 on the 5250 as an SVI and associated it with Eth1/15. I have a DHCP server setup to hand out IPs from the 10.14.0.0/19 subnet. My APs are communicating fine via my internal coporate network however I can't seem to get an IP address from the FW. I also can't set a DNS server to be handed out via DHCP. Eth1/15 is currently a layer 2 port. I'm wondering if I need to make Eth1/15 a layer 3 port and move the gateway from the VLAN 825 interface to Eth1/15.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO