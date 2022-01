Offering both portrait and landscape modes, the PORTL M mini hologram device makes staying in touch more realistic than ever. Providing you with a window into the Metaverse, it supports both recorded content and telepresence experiences. You can use it to browse the internet while shopping, experience lifelike entertainment, display your NTF collection, and more. In fact, it also provides a tool for telemedicine appointments, lets you communicate with friends and loved ones, and can act as a personal trainer. Overall, it has a modern design with impressive features. Moreover, you can choose between Enterprise and Home models that both come in black and white finishes. Finally, this sleek display works with PORTL Cloud, and you can even use it to livestream content.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO