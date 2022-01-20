ZOTAC ZBOX fanless Tiger Lake mini PC arrives in Europe from €530

Working from home, homeschooling, remote this, lockdown that. There’s a lot of changes to our way of life in the last two years. Yes, it really has been that long. Bringing home the work laptop and sitting at the kitchen table may work for the occasional bit of isolation, but it’s certainly not ideal. From my own personal experience, I know many people have been working to set up new workspaces in and around their homes. In the garage, in hallways, under the staircase, in the spare bedroom, etc. Space is often a factor, and having another full-size desktop system can be a limiting factor for many. That’s where MSI come in, with their latest range of MSI Pro PCs. All of them come in a tiny 2.6L form factor, making them versatile for tight spaces, but also reasonably portable for when you do have to travel or move things around.

