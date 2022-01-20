ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

OBITUARY: Todd Williams

By Jennifer Haley
Robertson County Source
 5 days ago
Judson “Todd” Williams, age 58 of Greenbrier passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at NorthCrest Medical Center.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Bethlehem Cemetery with Bro. Jon Briggs officiating and Ryan Rigsby, Jesse Gilliland, Dennis Williams, Leland Holder, Deanie Holland, and Trent Holland serving as pallbearers.

Todd was born August 13, 1963 in Springfield, TN to Kenneth T. Williams and the late Amelia Ann Jones Williams.

He was owner/operator of Jud Jones Grocery and attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. He enjoyed restoring old cars, the NASCAR Circuit, cooking, yardwork and was always willing to help anyone. He loved his family and friends very much.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth T. Williams of Greenbrier; brother, Spencer Williams of Greenbrier and life-long friend, Glynis Holder Gilliland off Madison; nieces, Courtney (Ryan Rigsby) Williams, Latasha (Clinton) Mead; great-nieces, Savanah Highley, Bethany Mead, Elisabeth Mead, and Sarah Beth Mead.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 332047, Nashville, TN 37203.

Online condolences may be made at www.austinandbell.com

