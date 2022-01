The game is coming to Steam and Epic on January 14. God of War was announced for the PC back in October 2021 and the wait is nearly over. Santa Monica Studios is ensuring that Steam customers who preordered the game can jump into Midgard immediately upon its release on January 14 by opening the pre-load option starting today, January 12. To download the game, players will need to free up around 70GB of hard drive space. The development team has not specified information regarding pre-loads via the Epic Games Store and has also not given any specific unlock times for the game. God of War for PC will cost $49.99 on both storefronts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO